Inside JCPRD: Time to get back in the habit… “SISTER ACT” hits the Theatre in the Park Stage!

By Guy Gardner

Get ready to boogie back to 1977 and witness a Christmas Eve like no other! Theatre in the Park is thrilled to present “Sister Act,” the disco-infused musical comedy that promises to have you dancing in your seats and laughing all the way to the convent.

Imagine this: It’s a chilly Christmas Eve at a disco nightclub in Philadelphia, where club singer Deloris Van Cartier and her two trusty backup singers are belting out tunes to an empty house. But don’t let the lack of audience fool you – the drama is just getting started. Enter Curtis Jackson, Deloris’s gangster boyfriend, along with his crew of henchmen. Deloris dreams of stardom, believing Curtis will introduce her to a record producer. Instead, he hands her a tacky, secondhand coat that once belonged to his wife. Ouch! Realizing Curtis is not her ticket to fame, Deloris decides to dump him and leave Philly to chase her dreams.

Things take a dark turn when Deloris witnesses Curtis and his goons committing murder. Terrified, she flees to the police, where she runs into old friend “Sweaty Eddie,” now a desk chief. Eddie puts Deloris into witness protection at a place no gangster would think to look – a convent! Deloris, now Sister Mary Clarence, finds herself in a world where her sequins and sass are swapped for habits and hymns.

Emerging Theatre Professional Initiative Emerging Director Sadie Shannon shares her excitement for the production. ““Sister Act” is a story of acceptance and true sisterhood. Our protagonist, Deloris, reveals a softer side, admitting that fame isn’t anything without friendship. Her transformation is beautiful and real, something I think audiences will truly connect with and enjoy,” she said.

Shannon also highlights the unique bond among the cast and crew, mirroring the onstage sisterhood. “The members of the ETPI program are our own little sisterhood. Just like the characters in our storyline, we are building bonds and making friendships that will last long after this production ends.”

“Sister Act” is produced in conjunction with TIP’s ETPI Program – an opportunity for emerging leaders to spread their wings in a safe environment to produce theatre at a large scale. This year’s program includes an emerging director, music director, choreographer, and associate director. All leaders shadowed the spring production of “SHOUT! The Mod Musical” and now take the helm for this show.

As Deloris adjusts to convent life, she spices up the church choir, transforming their drab performances into lively, disco-inspired sensations. But trouble brews as Curtis’s henchmen close in on her. The nuns, now her newfound family, stand by her side in a showdown of faith and funk.

“This production is special because of our amazing cast and top-notch production team. We have a fantastic score and book, making for a disco-tastic show!” Shannon enthuses. “The relationship between Mother Superior and Deloris is something I can’t wait to help shape on the stage. They are both so strong-willed, and the peaks and valleys in their relationship will be fun to direct.”

Audiences can expect strong female characters leading the charge. Deloris, Mother Superior, and the timid but ultimately fierce Sister Mary Robert showcase journeys of growth and empowerment. Shannon notes, “Sister Mary Robert starts off so naïve, but with Deloris in her life, she grows a backbone before our eyes. Her transformation is powerful and encouraging.”

Prepare to be transported to a world of glitter, groove, and divine comedy. Theatre in the Park’s “Sister Act” is set to dazzle from start to finish, proving that sometimes, you find your true calling in the unlikeliest of places.

Sister Act,” which is Rated PG-13, will be on stage July 26 through 28 and July 31 through Aug. 3.

For outdoor productions, the box office opens at 7 p.m., gates to the theatre bowl open at 7:30 p.m., and shows begin at 8:30 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults, $7 for youth ages four to ten, plus tax, and free for children three and under, but tickets are still required. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online. “Anytime tickets” available via either ticket-buying method, are not specific to a certain night or performance, and can be printed out at home and scanned at the gate. A limited number of reserved tickets for outdoor chairs are also available for every performance for $20 each, plus tax.

Continuing in 2024 are Thrifty Thursdays when a 20% discount is offered on Thursday night performances. This makes adult tickets $8 and children’s tickets $5.60, plus tax. The discounted tickets must be purchased at the box office on the evening of the specific show.

The Theatre in the Park’s outdoor location is north of the main entrance to Shawnee Mission Park at 7710 Renner Road in Shawnee.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has begun a redecking project on the I-435 bridge over Midland Drive in Shawnee. While construction is going on, drivers will not be able to pass under the bridge. The recommended alternative route is to get off I-435 at the 87th Street exit, proceed west to Renner Road, and go north to the theatre entrance.

Visit theatreinthepark.org for details.