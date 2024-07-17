For nearly 20 years, a city of Mission has helped local families during the holidays.

Now, the city has started discussing the future of what is known as the family adoption program, which officials say is on the brink of becoming unsustainable for a volunteer committee and small group of city staffers to oversee.

The family adoption program has grown exponentially since its founding in 2006, providing families across northeast Johnson County with meals at Thanksgiving and gifts during the holiday season.

When former councilmember Suzie Gibbs, who died in 2022, started the program in 2006, there were 12 families participating who received a food basket at Thanksgiving.

In 2023, the program helped more than 100 families at Thanksgiving and about 90 around Christmas, according to city documents.

How does the program work?

A Mission volunteer committee works with social workers at several local Shawnee Mission schools, including Rushton, Hocker Grove and Shawnee Mission North High School, to identify families who may benefit from the program.

The committee operates almost exclusively on donations, with $14,000 worth of cash or check donations and $8,000 worth of donations from local breweries in 2023.

Before Thanksgiving and Christmas, the committee uses space at the Powell Community Center to either distribute food or wrap and give gifts to families.

It is estimated that city staff spends almost 200 hours to make the program happen and that the city loses out on nearly $6,000 in revenue from event space at Powell Community during the program’s annual operations.

Between November and December each year, nearly 100 volunteers spend more than 530 hours total putting on the family adoption program event.

The city of Roeland Park also has staff members help with the event, according to city documents.

“This is intense”

Ward 4 Councilmember Cheryl Carpenter-Davis, who has sat on the city’s family adoption committee for a couple of years, listed a number of challenges that come with the program’s growing scope.

Food budgets are increasing, and the program’s reliance on donations may pose a problem if the local breweries want to donate to a different organization, she said.

The logistics of storing hundreds of turkeys and other food items for the Thanksgiving giveaway is also a challenge, Carpenter-Davis said.

More than anything, the program takes a toll on city staff and volunteers, she said.

“This is intense with human and physical resources,” Carpenter-Davis said. “And given the increase in the number of families we’ve served, it’s not sustainable in the current form.”

Food gift cards are a potential compromise

Councilmembers Lea Loudon and Ben Chociej said that most of the effort seems to come from putting together food baskets for Thanksgiving.

Loudon said giving families gift cards for food instead of turkeys or actual food items may also give recipients the dignity to choose and buy their own holiday meal.

Chociej said gift cards for food can likely provide the same positive impact on families as the food baskets.

Mayor Sollie Flora also agreed with the idea to move toward gift cards in place of food baskets.

Next steps:

Kathy Lockard, a longtime committee member, said she would like to get input from school social workers on the gift card idea.

Lockard said some families may lack the transportation or the time to do the grocery shopping themselves.

The family adoption committee is meeting in July and discussing its future, as well, Carpenter-Davis said.

It is unclear if this discussion can lead to changes for the 2024 holiday season or for future seasons.

Go deeper: Watch the video online here, starting at 1:15:06.