This year’s Best of Johnson County Weddings winners

From rolling farmlands to modern museum spaces, Johnson County offers brides and grooms a wide variety of options for their special days.

But only a few venues and providers can truly stand out among those offering Wedding and Event services here. So, without further I DO, we’re excited to unVEIL who topped the vote in this year’s Best of Johnson County Wedding categories.

Best Wedding Venue: Serendipity Farm & Vine

Serendipity Farm and Vine is located in Stilwell, nestled amongst beautiful landscape of trees and grape vines and three rustic elegant, renovated barns. Serendipity is known for its attention to detail, beautifully renovated barns, attentive staff, fun events and delicious wine and food. We have three barns on property one is a wine and coffee tasting room (green barn), a She Shed (red barn) and a wedding & event venue space (brown barn).

Our first wedding was July 2020, it was very special. Since then we have had so many couples get engaged and get married here. Its wonderful to see couples come back and want to do another event such as a baby shower or an anniversary, or even just enjoy a glass of wine or a coffee at the same place they were married. We love to be a part of those special days!

Best Wedding Planner: Hayley Huffstutler, Serendipity Farm & Vine

Hayley Huffstutler, is Serendipity’s AMAZING wedding planner and has won Best of Johnson County wedding planner two years in a row now! She is very personable, detailed oriented, attentive, hardworking, creative and she goes above and beyond for all our couples. She wants their special day to go smoothly!

If you are looking for breathtaking views and an unforgettable wedding or event please email weddings@serendipityfarmandvine.com or reservations@serendipityfarmandvine.com.

Best Wedding Venue Finalist: Warren Place Venue

Warren Place Venue is a premier wedding and event venue located in downtown Gardner, Kansas. Featuring three unique spaces on one city block including a Chapel over 100 years old, guest house, and a full suite of in-house decor rentals. Warren Place is a one-stop-shop for all of your event needs.

For a full list of this year’s Best of Johnson County Wedding winners, check out the winners page here. Congrats to all this year’s Wedding winners!