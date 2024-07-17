WATCH: The Post’s full Johnson County DA Republican primary forum

Republican candidates for Johnson County District Attorney tussled over a number of issues in a forum Tuesday night at Lenexa City Center Library hosted by the Johnson County Post.

The most sustained back and forth between longtime incumbent DA Steve Howe and his GOP challenger David Greenwald came over the men’s competing views of the DA’s role in Sheriff Calvin Hayden’s controversial investigation into county election procedures.

But the pair also sparred over staffing and turnover within the DA’s office in recent years, the DA’s role in investigating police shootings and approaches to prosecuting drug crimes in Johnson County.

The winner of the Aug. 6 primary on the Republican side will face the winner of the Democratic contest — either Vanessa Riebli or Zach Thomas — in the November general election.

Who are the candidates?

David Greenwald, a former assistant DA in Johnson County who now works in the Douglas County prosecutor’s office

Steve Howe, who has been Johnson County DA since 2008 and is running for his fifth term

How to watch the Post’s forum

The Post livestreamed Tuesday’s event on our Facebook page, and a recording of the forum is embedded below.

Below the embedded video are the questions each candidate answered during the forum.

Timestamps are included in bold at the end of each question to help you navigate through the forum video if you’d like to jump around.

Questions and timestamps

Some of the issues prompted extended back-and-forths between the candidates with multiple follow-up questions. In these instances, the initial question is transcribed below with a timestamp for where that part of the conversation starts.