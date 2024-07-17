A popular Johnson County cocktail bar has earned a spot among one publication’s nationwide favorites.

Food and entertaining magazine Bon Appétit highlighted downtown Shawnee’s Wild Child Libations on its recent list of the 11 best new bars across the country.

The magazine praised Wild Child’s “extra” aesthetic

Bon Appétit gave a nod to Wild Child and co-owner Jay Sanders’ “dedication to doing the most” when it comes to innovative drink ingredients and presentation.

Additionally, Wild Child received compliments on its extensive zero-proof (alcohol-free) menu and inviting atmosphere.

“Consistently kind staff, warm wood paneling, and more than 50 pretty plants will make anyone feel welcome in this world of pure imagination,” said Emily Farris, senior commerce writer at Bon Appétit.

Wild Child opened in July 2023

Sanders also co-owns Drastic Measures, a fellow downtown Shawnee cocktail bar that neighbors Wild Child.

Sanders and his team opened Wild Child as a “brighter” and “more casual” sister concept to Drastic Measures, with its large windows and colorful interior.

The bar is known for its low- and no-alcohol cocktails.

Wild Child also offers a wine list and a few cocktails with alcohol — like the “little storm” cocktail made with aged rum, ginger, mango, galangal, espelette, lime and a salted lime cloud on top.

Wild Child was the only Kansas bar on the list

Since opening about a year ago, the Shawnee bar has put itself in the national spotlight multiple times, also earning distinction as one of the “Best Cocktail Bars,” according to the bar-focused publication Punch Drink.

Wild Child was the only Kansas bar on that list as well, joining others from big cities like Chicago, New York City and San Francisco.

Wild Child’s sister concept, Drastic Measures, is also a multiple-time finalist for the James Beard Foundation Awards, one of the most prestigious accolades in the food and drink industry.

