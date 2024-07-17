Woman injured in crash on I-35 near Shawnee Mission Parkway

An Olathe woman has non-life-threatening injuries following a rollover crash on Interstate 35 in Merriam on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2017 Ford Focus, driven by a 74-year-old woman, was northbound on I-35 approaching Shawnee Mission Parkway at 2:42 p.m.

According to the Highway Patrol’s online crash log, the car drifted to the right and went into the grassy area between the exit ramp to Shawnee Mission Parkway and the interstate.

Recorded radio traffic from Overland Park firefighters stated that the car came to a stop on its side under the Shawnee Mission Parkway bridge and had to be stabilized so that it wouldn’t move as they worked to remove the injured driver safely.

The crash log says a witness to the crash stopped and got into the crashed car by breaking the sunroof.

Troopers say the witness held the driver upright until firefighters and paramedics arrived.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics transported the woman to an area hospital in stable condition.

No one else was inside of the car and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

By 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, the traffic backup stretched southward about two miles down to 87th Street.

A tow truck operator removed the crashed car quickly after highway patrol troopers wrapped up their on-scene investigation.