The two Democratic candidates for Johnson County District Attorney explained some differences in their approach at a forum Wednesday night, while agreeing that Steve Howe, the Republican who has held the job for 16 years, should be replaced.

Still, Vanessa Riebli and Zach Thomas also used the forum hosted by the Johnson County Post at Oak Park Library in Overland Park to illustrate their own policy differences should either be elected in November.

The two diverged on their approaches to staffing assignments and prosecution of undocumented offenders. But they defined their central difference as one of experience in the office versus change from the perspective of an outsider.

“If you like where the DA’s office has been, I’m not the person to vote for,” said Thomas, a lawyer in private practice who has been a public defender and has sat across from prosecutors at the defense table. Thomas noted Riebli’s 21 years as an assistant DA under Howe, as well as Paul Morrison and Phill Kline before that, and her position in leadership there.

Riebli responded by saying she has prosecuted over 75 jury trials.

“I guarantee my opponent is not even close,” she said. “I have prosecuted all different types of cases in the office and now I’m a defense attorney, so I look at it from a different angle and I defend all different types of cases. My experience far exceeds that of my opponent.”

Thomas and Riebli will face each other in the August 6 Democratic primary, with the top vote getter going on to run against the Republican candidate — either Howe or his challenger David Greenwald, another former assistant Johnson County DA — in November.

On staffing and managing the DA’s office

Riebli has faulted Howe in past forums for staff turnover that resulted in the loss of some of the most experienced staff and the replacement with less experienced lawyers. She said turnover is an important issue.

“There’s a reason we were all leaving and that was that we were unhappy with leadership and also for women in that office there was an issue of equal pay,” Riebli said.

Although she said the pay has been increased, Howe should do more to take care of the staff and be a strong and skilled leader.

Thomas said, “Of course turnover is an issue but it’s not the issue. The DA’s office was broken before this turnover began.”

He cited conviction rates and community surveys. But he said it’s “belittling” to say having too many young people is a problem.

“Just because they’re young doesn’t mean they’re bad or ineffective.”

Riebli countered that the office should do more to train the new attorneys. Inexperience can endanger case outcomes and is a reflection on the office, she said.

They also differed on how they would assign cases to assistant DAs.

Riebli has criticized Howe for changing lawyer assignments from a specialty basis to one that attaches a prosecutor to a particular court. She said lawyers gravitate to particular areas of interest and expertise that makes them more effective.

Thomas said he doesn’t object to the court-based system because it is more efficient and, he said, conviction rates went up after it was implemented.

On prosecuting undocumented people

The candidates also differed on their approach to the prosecution of non-citizens, with Thomas several times bringing up a U.S. Supreme Court case that Riebli prosecuted.

That case, Kansas v. Garcia, involved the legal issues of prosecuting three non-citizens who had used false Social Security numbers to complete tax forms.

Thomas said the district attorney’s office should have shown more flexibility in offering a diversion before the families were potentially broken up.

Riebli said it was a DA office policy not to give diversion for identity theft, because the victims whose identities were stolen needed prosecution as proof for their recovery.

Riebli said the country needs bipartisan change in federal immigration law so there is a path to citizenship. She said the current DA’s office does mitigate the risk in some cases and she would support continuing that.

On transparency

Riebli and Thomas both said they would make the prosecutor’s office more transparent.

In particular, they both said it is important to release police body camera footage after an incident like a police shooting.

“Absolutely, it is a hard ‘yes’ that we need to look at revealing these body cameras in a more timely manner to let the public know what occurred,” Riebli said, adding that the decision would have to be balanced with other factors like protecting the integrity of the investigation and other matters.

Thomas agreed, saying the family in particular should have access to videos to answer the question of what happened to their loved one. He also said it would have to be balanced with issues like potentially tainting the jury pool.

They also both said they would release more data — such as conviction rates, arrests, prosecutions — to the public, with an online dashboard.

“You gain the public’s trust by being truly transparent,” Thomas said.

Riebli noted the current district attorney data is provided in an annual report that is hard to find on its website. She said she’d like to implement a more detailed dashboard like the one for the Jackson County, Missouri, prosecutor.

“My office will run on your tax dollars,” she said. “You should have all of this information.”

Both also agreed there are improvements to be made in the decision-making process on whether to prosecute officer-involved shooting cases.

Riebli faulted Howe saying he delayed a decision on prosecuting former Overland Park police officer Clayton Jenison in the shooting death of teenager John Albers in 2018.

“That is not fair to the families involved and is not appropriate for law enforcement. If it is a bad shoot it needs to be ruled a bad shoot and the consequences need to occur,” she said.

Thomas also criticized Howe when it comes to officer-involved shooting investigations.

“We’ve seen it over and over again now with Mr Howe in his office for his refusal to charge law enforcement. And when they give statements, the statements need to be true, they need to be accurate and they need to be backed in fact,” he said.

On elections

Both also sharply criticized Howe’s response to Sheriff Calvin Hayden’s controversial and so far fruitless investigation into the county’s election procedures.

Hayden has publicly cast aspersions for nearly three years on voting machines, drop boxes, mail-in ballots and other facets of local elections since 2020. But so far he has not produced anything that resulted in charges. He announced earlier this month that the investigation is officially paused.

“As district attorney, you are elected as a leader,” Thomas said. “When somebody makes a misstatement or a blatant falsity you have the obligation to correct that.”

Although there are times when instances of voter fraud must be prosecuted, Thomas said the county’s election office has done a “fantastic job.”

Riebli and Thomas both said the election system in the county is fair and free. Riebli noted that Hayden has so far been unable to come up with even enough evidence to show probable cause for a search warrant.

“As the district attorney, I will not have my public information officer issue a statement that we were not aware of a search warrant. I, as the DA, will say there was not a search warrant issued,” Riebli said.

“If there is a different case presented where there is proof beyond a reasonable doubt that election fraud has occurred, then I will prosecute it. But this three-year witch hunt needs to stop.”