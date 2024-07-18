Mission Painting Tips: When do I need to paint my exterior? Part 5 – cracking and blistering

Ensuring your home’s exterior remains in top condition is essential for both its curb appeal and structural integrity, especially in Kansas City. We’ve previously discussed signs like chalking, the importance of caulking, peeling paint, and fading colors. Now, let’s delve into another critical indicator: cracking and blistering paint.

Understanding cracking and blistering

Cracking and blistering of exterior paint occur when the paint film fails to adhere properly or loses its flexibility. This can be due to several factors:

Moisture intrusion: When water gets behind the paint, it can cause blisters and lift the paint away from the surface. This often results from insufficient sealing or caulking.

Sun exposure: Kansas City’s intense sunlight and high temperatures can cause paint to dry too fast, leading to cracks and blisters.

Incompatible paint layers: Applying new paint over an old, incompatible layer without proper preparation can result in poor adhesion.

Low-quality paints: Using inferior paints lacking flexibility and durability can lead to early cracking and blistering.

Poor application: Relying on a low-quality contractor or a “I know a guy” referral can result in improper preparation and application techniques.

Identifying the problem

Here are the signs to watch for:

Fine cracks: These start as hairline cracks that can expand and deepen over time.

Blisters: Raised bubbles on the paint surface indicate underlying adhesion issues.

Peeling: Advanced cracking and blistering can lead to peeling paint, exposing the substrate.

Solutions for cracking and blistering paint

To address these issues effectively and ensure a long-lasting finish, consider the following steps:

Thorough surface preparation: Remove all loose, blistered, or cracked paint. Clean, dry, and smooth the surface. Sand any rough edges to ensure a seamless transition. Fix moisture issues: Identify and rectify the sources of moisture causing the problem. This might include repairing gutters, sealing leaks, or improving drainage. Prime properly: Use a high-quality primer on bare wood or repaired areas to ensure the new paint adheres well and seals porous surfaces. Select quality paint: Opt for high-quality paints like Benjamin Moore Aura® or Sherwin-Williams Rain Refresh®, which are designed for durability and flexibility. These are part of our “Best” tier in our Good-Better-Best package and come with our exclusive Forever Warranty for qualifying homes. Professional application: Hire experienced painters who use the correct techniques and tools to apply paint evenly and durably.

Why choose Mission Painting?

At Mission Painting, we excel in addressing the specific challenges posed by Kansas City’s climate. Our team focuses on meticulous preparation, high-quality materials, and precision in application to ensure your home’s exterior remains beautiful and protected.

Act now to protect your home

Cracking and blistering paint are serious indicators that your home needs immediate attention. Prompt action can prevent further damage and costly repairs. Contact Mission Painting today to schedule a consultation and revitalize your home’s exterior. Stay tuned for the next part of our series, where we’ll explore more indicators that it’s time to repaint and offer additional maintenance tips.