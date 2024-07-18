Hot chicken eatery Mother Clucker readying new Leawood space

A popular Kansas-City-based hot chicken joint will soon unveil its newest Johnson County location.

Mother Clucker will open its doors at Leawood’s Park Place shopping center on July 27, marking its second eatery in Johnson County.

Mother Clucker will be at 11635 Ash St.

The restaurant will occupy a space on the south side of the shopping center, near Italian restaurant Plate and upscale seafood eatery Aqua Penny’s.

Florida-based chain BurgerFi previously used that space.

Before its closure in April, the fast-casual burger spot operated at Park Place for nearly a decade.

Mother Clucker serves “Nashville-style” hot chicken

The restaurant serves chicken tenders, wings and sandwiches at various spice levels, from no heat or “weak stuff” (mild spice) to “what the cluck!” (maximum spice).

Mother Clucker also serves sides like crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw and fried pickles.

To cool things down, the restaurant also offers seasonal milkshakes with toppings like Pop-Tarts, graham crackers and Cap’N Crunch cereal.

This is Mother Clucker’s second JoCo location

Husband-and-wife duo Derrick and Kylie Foster started Mother Clucker in the Parlor KC food hall in Kansas City’s Crossroads district.

The flagship location has operated there since 2018.

Its first Johnson County location opened in February 2023 in downtown Shawnee.

