This year’s Best of Johnson County Child Care & Activities winners

Best After School Care: Johnson County Park and Recreation District

Thank you for recognizing Johnson County Park and Recreation District as the Best After School Care and Best Summer Camp in 2024! JCPRD’s Out of School Time (OST) programs and summer camps offer unique and enriching experiences for kids in Johnson County. Our staff is dedicated to providing children with a safe, enriching, fun place to be. It’s no secret that our programs are truly a step above the rest! Our programs value each child’s uniqueness by offering a variety of group and individual activities. There are opportunities to explore environmental awareness, fitness, health, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math), creativity, innovation, and more. From academic support to artistic endeavors, our OST programs and summer camps strive to nurture a well-rounded individual, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and social skills. We are committed to providing an exceptional experience that empowers students to reach their full potential and thrive both academically and personally. Prepare for an exciting adventure with our programs that will have families lining up to join in the fun!

Best Day Care: First Lutheran Early Education Center (FLEEC)

First Lutheran Early Education Center (FLEEC) is a nationally accredited preschool located at 6400 State Line Rd, welcoming families in numerous neighborhoods on both the Kansas and Missouri sides of the State Line! Serving children from 2.5 through Pre-K, we offer both full time and part time enrollment selections. The school is open weekdays from 7:30am to 5:30pm and offers childcare for your family all year round. Our expansive preschool classrooms provide ample space for learning, interacting, and engaging in all aspects of our curriculum. Our facility follows The Creative Curriculum, and our classrooms are structured with learning centers to support this approach. The school has a lunchroom where we serve breakfast for early arrivals, 2 snacks and a hot lunch every day, plus an outdoor playground and indoor gym to ensure an opportunity for exercise and gross motor play regardless of the weather. As a bonus, FLEEC includes extra-curricular options such as DB Fit, Gym Bus, and Tippi Toes Dance. We also make sure to arrange educational and enjoyable field trips every month of the year, whenever we find great places to visit and explore!

Best Pre-school: Lakeview Village

Lakeview Child Development Center is a licensed child care center serving employee’s children, resident’s grandchildren and children from the community at large. Although shared site intergenerational programs are a growing trend in the nation, they remain few in the Kansas City area. We have an atmosphere that allows children the opportunity to explore and experience their surroundings in a setting of acceptance, warmth, and respect. Our goal is to provide children an environment where they can develop their full potential. For more information, contact us at lakeviewvillage.org/child-development-center or 913-744-2342.

Best Tutoring Company: The Wordshop

The Wordshop is a home-based writing school for tweens and teens. Our classes range from the practical to the fantastical: cursive, punctuation, literary analysis, and essay classes share space with fascinating worlds, twisting plots, and magical main characters. Whether they’re writing a novel or just trying to get through a semester of ELA, your writer will gain invaluable skills that will take them beyond the classroom. More importantly, they’ll gain the confidence to know they can do it.

