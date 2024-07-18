fbpx
Best of Johnson County 2024
This year’s Best of Johnson County Recreation winners

From parks and playgrounds to fairs and festivals, Johnson County’s ample opportunities for recreation and gathering as a community make it a highly desirable place to call home.

Congrats to the winners of this year’s Best of Johnson County Recreation categories!

Best Community Center: Lenexa Community Center

The Lenexa Rec Center is home to a vibrant, close-knit community that supports your wellness journey. We care deeply about providing the whole family with a great recreation experience — at any age and any stage of life. Our 100,000-square-foot facility features high-quality amenities, spaces and programs for everyone to enjoy. We have cutting-edge fitness equipment, a fun-filled indoor pool, group fitness classes, a jogging/walking track that surrounds a full-service fitness floor, two gyms for open play and event rental spaces. We offer flexible membership options to meet your needs and day passes are available for purchase.

For a full list of this year’s Best of Johnson County Recreation winners, check out the winners page here. Congrats to all this year’s Recreation winners!

