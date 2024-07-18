From parks and playgrounds to fairs and festivals, Johnson County’s ample opportunities for recreation and gathering as a community make it a highly desirable place to call home.

Congrats to the winners of this year’s Best of Johnson County Recreation categories!

Best Community Center: Lenexa Community Center

The Lenexa Rec Center is home to a vibrant, close-knit community that supports your wellness journey. We care deeply about providing the whole family with a great recreation experience — at any age and any stage of life. Our 100,000-square-foot facility features high-quality amenities, spaces and programs for everyone to enjoy. We have cutting-edge fitness equipment, a fun-filled indoor pool, group fitness classes, a jogging/walking track that surrounds a full-service fitness floor, two gyms for open play and event rental spaces. We offer flexible membership options to meet your needs and day passes are available for purchase.

For a full list of this year’s Best of Johnson County Recreation winners, check out the winners page here. Congrats to all this year’s Recreation winners!