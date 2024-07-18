WATCH: The Post’s full Johnson County DA Democratic primary forum

Clear divisions on several key policy issues emerged between the two candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for Johnson County District Attorney at a Johnson County Post forum Wednesday night at Oak Park Library.

Though they were united in their belief that current Republican DA Steve Howe needs to go, candidates Vanessa Riebli and Zach Thomas clashed on some particulars, like how they’d approach prosecuting certain violent and property crimes, the best ways to address staffing concerns within the DA’s office and bringing more transparency to the DA’s operations.

The winner of this contest on Aug. 6 will face the winner of the Republican primary in the November general election.

Who are the candidates?

Vanessa Riebli, a former assistant Johnson County DA now in private practice

Zach Thomas, a criminal defense attorney in private practice and Gardner City Prosecutor

How to watch the Post’s forum

The Post livestreamed Wednesday’s event on our Facebook page, and a recording of the forum is embedded below.

Below the embedded video are the questions each candidate answered during the forum.

Timestamps are included in bold at the end of each question to help you navigate through the forum video if you’d like to jump around.

*Note: There were some technical difficulties with the Post’s cameras, so there is only one angle for the video, but the sound is good throughout.

Questions and timestamps

Some of the issues prompted extended back-and-forths between the candidates with follow-up questions. In these instances, the initial question is transcribed below with a timestamp for where that part of the conversation starts.