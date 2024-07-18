WATCH: The Post’s full Johnson County DA Democratic primary forum

Clear divisions on several key policy issues emerged between the two candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for Johnson County District Attorney at a Johnson County Post forum Wednesday night at Oak Park Library.
Though they were united in their belief that current Republican DA Steve Howe needs to go, candidates Vanessa Riebli and Zach Thomas clashed on some particulars, like how they’d approach prosecuting certain violent and property crimes, the best ways to address staffing concerns within the DA’s office and bringing more transparency to the DA’s operations.
The winner of this contest on Aug. 6 will face the winner of the Republican primary in the November general election.
Who are the candidates?
- Vanessa Riebli, a former assistant Johnson County DA now in private practice
- Zach Thomas, a criminal defense attorney in private practice and Gardner City Prosecutor
Some of the issues prompted extended back-and-forths between the candidates with follow-up questions. In these instances, the initial question is transcribed below with a timestamp for where that part of the conversation starts.
- Opening statements. [4:33]
- Top public safety issue in JoCo: Reader Kimberly Patrick sent us this question via email and it gets at the essence of your job as Johnson County’s top law enforcement official. She asks, “What is the number one public safety issue in Johnson County?” And I’ll add, how would you address this issue if elected or re-elected? [7:20]
- Drug crimes, overdoses and fentanyl: There have been several high-profile cases in recent years of drug overdose deaths … particularly those of teenagers … ending in criminal prosecutions of those who supplied the victims with the drugs. In some cases, this involved the sale of counterfeit pills that contained fatal amounts of fentanyl that teenagers took not knowing they were taking that powerful opioid. Under your watch, what will be the DA’s office’s approach at targeting and prosecuting crimes involving drugs, particularly fentanyl? And what preventative measures should the next DA support to keep people away from dangerous drugs in the first place? [10:35]
- Gun safety: Reader Kristen Kaufman Blackton writes via email, “Firearms are now the leading cause of death for children and teens in America. As the mother of a young daughter, this issue is very important to me as it is to many other parents in Johnson County. If elected DA, what policies will you enact or support within the confines of your office to help curb gun violence in our community and ensure the safety of all children?” [13:25]
- Advocating for gun safety in Topeka: Gun access is a significant factor in suicides, as well. The county DA, if they choose, can be a voice for change when it comes to state laws regarding guns. The group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America have pressed the Legislature do more to protect kids from accessing guns such as requiring them to be stored safely. What, if any, issues related to gun safety would you be willing to advocate for in Topeka? [16:20]
- Alternatives to prosecution: The Johnson County District Attorney’s office currently runs diversion programs for both adult and juvenile offenders. These are meant to give people who have committed relatively minor crimes an alternative to incarceration. There is also a diversion program for those suffering with serious mental illness, as well as a special court program for veterans facing criminal charges. As District Attorney, what will be your approach towards offering defendants an opportunity at diversion? Do you think the current programs offered are adequate…or would you like to see them tweaked or expanded in some way? [19:10]
- Audience question: “The DA is the county’s chief prosecutor. Could each candidate state their record prosecuting felony cases in court?” [22:18]
- Investigating officer-involved shootings: We got some reader questions and comments regarding how the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office investigates officer-involved shootings. Many of them expressing the sentiment of James and Bonnie Armstrong who in an email told the Post that they perceive that process as quote — “too cozy with police” — end quote. The DA’s office will take the findings of the county’s Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigative Team and determine whether criminal charges should be filed. In most — if not all — cases in recent memory in Johnson County, criminal chargers are NOT filed. Do you think the DA’s office currently conducts itself with enough transparency and independence to have these investigations be credible in the eyes of the public? How, if at all, would you tweak the current OICIIT process? [25:08]
- Reader question: We did get another question along these lines from reader Melissa Cheatham who I’ll also add is an Overland Park city councilmember, “Should Johnson County cities that utilize body cameras have policies to proactively release footage to the public after critical incidents?” Would that in any way help the DA’s efforts at transparency and accountability in these investigations? [28:55]
- Transparency: In the name of transparency, what statistics about your office’s performance would you pledge to make available to the public? Would you continue to do press conferences and in-depth reports about the OICIIT findings? [30:54]
- Staffing and morale: Vanessa Riebli, you’ve pointed out that 16 of 35 attorneys in the office left between 2020 and 2023 and now about 40% of the staff has less than five years experience. Is turnover an issue in the DA’s office? More broadly, what steps will you take to recruit and retain a high quality staff of prosecuting attorneys? [34:00]
- Prosecuting violent and property crimes: Statistics kept by the Kansas Bureau of Investigations show that crime rates reported by local agencies have shown relative consistency. Over the past five years, the rate of reported violent crimes in Johnson County has remained at about 2 incidents per 1,000 residents. Property crimes… burglary and robbery and the like … have ticked up in that time from about 15 per 1,000 to nearly 18 per 1,000 .. and it is something we hear from readers that they either hear about or are at least anxious about more property crime. Though the numbers suggest relative consistency, we hear from many readers who at least have the feeling that crime is on the rise, and their anxiety with it. What’s your general approach to prosecuting both violent and property crimes and how would you assure residents who may be anxious about this issue that you are the best person to deal with it? [40:38]
- Sheriff’s election investigation: A nearly three-year-long investigation into Johnson County election systems being conducted by Sheriff Calvin Hayden is now paused. But in a Post forum last week, Hayden made clear he still believes the probe is justified, despite the fact that no criminal charges have come of it and, to date, no real evidence has been produced publicly to back up any claims of widespread election irregularities in Johnson County. But all that to say: it could come up again after the election if Sheriff Hayden is reelected. If YOU are elected DA, what would be your official stance towards this investigation if some alleged case or incident or element of it were to cross your desk? [43:54]
- Working relationship with sheriff: At last night’s Republican DA forum … both candidates spoke of how important it was to have a good working relationship with the sheriff, in part, to be able to advise on investigations and whether they’re worth pursuing. What would a good working relationship with the sheriff’s office look like if you were DA? [47:12]
- Audience question: “What is one thing you admire about your opponent? And if you don’t advance past the primary, will you endorse your opponent?” [50:58]
- Experience managing an office and budget: This question comes from reader Ann Henderosn via email, “The DA’s office has about 100 employees and a several million-dollar budget. What experience do you have supervising/managing people or an office? What experience do you have managing a multi million dollar budget?” [52:15]
- Audience question: “How would you prosecute and undocumented person as DA?” [54:44]
- Audience question: “How would ‘Project 2025’ affect your job responsibilities and what you want to do if elected?” [59:05]
- Closing statement [1:01:18]