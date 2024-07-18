Your Insurance: Openly homeowner’s insurance explained

By now, you may have spoken to a neighbor or family member that has written their insurance with a company called “Openly”. In this article, we’ll give you an overview of the company as well as their homeowner’s coverage. Flury-Hinderks Insurance Agency represents Openly Insurance as just one of our trusted carrier partners and they may be an option for you to obtain great coverage at very competitive pricing.

Who is Openly Insurance?

Openly is a newer company to the insurance industry and to the state of Kansas. They are a technology driven insurance company that only writes homeowner’s policies. The company has an excellent set of coverage options and one of the best policies on the marketplace. Because they are new to the state of Kansas, they don’t have the same loss and claims history that other insurance companies are currently having to deal with.

In the company’s own words:

“We created Openly because we saw a gap in the market for premium insurance made simple. We rebuilt the insurance technology and operations stack to create a remarkably simple product for agents with robust coverage for consumers.”

What are some advantages and disadvantages?

Guaranteed Dwelling Replacement Cost on your home for covered claims up to $5 million.

Replacement cost only for covered claims to your roof.

Replacement cost coverage for your personal property.

Claims are 100% backed by Rock Ridge Insurance Company, a member of the Clear Blue Insurance Group (clearblueinsurancegroup.com). Rock Ridge is a regulated, “admitted,” AM Best A-(excellent) rated carrier, which means you have peace of mind your claim will get paid. Rock Ridge is backed by some of the largest global reinsurers, providing an even greater sense of security.

They are a new company in the state of Kansas and usually have a very competitive rate if you qualify. Not all customers may qualify due to the age of their roof, property or characteristics of their home.

Working with families as their trusted insurance advisor is what we do every day. Connect with us for an insurance review or to discuss any aspect of your current coverage.