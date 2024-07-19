Donald Dewan Ashlock Jr., fondly known as “Poppy,” passed away peacefully on July 13, 2024, in Overland Park, KS, at the age of 73. He was born on June 17, 1951, at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, HI.

Donald’s life was marked by diverse experiences and a profound love for his family. In his youth, he played in a band and served bravely as a Vietnam Veteran. For over 20 years, he worked as an Operations Manager for Deffenbaugh Disposal before becoming disabled.

He cherished every moment spent with his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Family trips, fishing excursions, visits to hardware stores, and building projects were among his favorite pastimes. Donald also had a passion for writing his own songs and was happiest when sitting around a bonfire, playing his guitar, and singing with his family.

A devoted patriarch, Donald left an enduring legacy, teaching and enriching the lives of those he left behind. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Donald Ashlock Sr., his brother Ron Ashlock, and his sister Leilani Sutton.

He is survived by his beautiful wife of 54 years, Georgena Ashlock; his son Donald Ashlock III and daughter-in-law Shalaka Chavis; his daughter Christina Self and son-in-law Bill Self; his daughter Leilani Seamon and son-in-law Frank Seamon. His grandchildren Billie Self Jr., Donald Ashlock IV (DD), Kristy Self, Alyssia Seamon, Bradley Self, Ashley Ashlock, Frankie Seamon Jr., Gabe Dalman, Amber Wardell, and Zachary Reed will continue to carry his legacy forward. He adored his great-grandchildren Little Bill, Addilynn, Koa, An’layah, Jasper, Tai, Jade, Mia, Aurora, Shiloh, Bentley, Juliet, Amberlynn, as well as his grandchildren’s spouses Kimberly, Angela, Lindzey, Canh, Trey, Jessica, Hunter, and Kamye.

Donald also leaves behind his brothers Bryan Ashlock and Darrel Ashlock with his wife Karen, his sister Maria Garcia with her husband Mike, and his sisters-in-law Kai and Jan Ashlock. In addition, he will be remembered and missed by many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Donald Dewan Ashlock Jr. was an amazing man, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and brother-in-law. He will truly be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.