Edward Fisher

Edward L. Fisher passed away unexpectedly on July 14th, 2024 at the age of 86 surrounded by his loving family. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. His family was everything to him, but the role he was most proud of was being “Bop-Bop” to Brady. Ed was born in Sissonsville, West Virginia to Mary and Haskel Fisher. He was very active and loved playing and watching all sports, which continued throughout his life. He was a devoted son and big brother to Haskel, Jr. and continued to be the man of the house when they moved to Kansas City. Soon after moving to Kansas City, Mary met and married Fred Watson, whom Ed idolized.

Ed attended the University of Kansas where he studied engineering, but ended up being drafted into the United States Army, where he served for 2 years.

In 1972, Ed met the love of his life, Connie, and they married in October of that year. Soon after, they welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Tamela, who was his pride and joy, and the family put down roots in Leawood, Kansas. Ed was a man of many talents: golf coach, contractor, teacher, cook, repairman, cheerleader, driver, counselor, the list goes on and on. He never met a stranger and you could always count on him for help, whatever the task may be.

He was an incredible role model and mentor, and the best husband, father and grandfather in the world. His hobbies included playing golf, reading, doing crossword and sudoku puzzles, working in the yard, watching KU basketball, sitting on their screened-in porch and watching the birds, and watching and supporting his daughter and grandson in anything and everything they did. Being married to Connie for 51 years was one of the things he was most proud of.

He is survived by his beautiful wife, Connie, his daughter, Tami and his grandson, Brady. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Proctor, his stepfather, Fred Watson, and his brother, Haskel Fisher, Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 27th, 2024 at 2:00 pm at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, Kansas 66210 with a reception immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Arthritis Foundation.