Gail Meyer, known as GG to her family (short for Grandma Gail) made her transition early on the morning of July 9th, 2024, succumbing quickly to ovarian cancer which had been recently diagnosed. Gail was living at Brookdale Rosehill Assisted Living at the time. Before Brookdale Rosehill, Gail lived in Overland Park, Kansas surrounded by many wonderful neighbors.

Gail was born on February 21, 1935, in St. Joseph, MO to Howard and Mary Miller of Forbes, MO. She spent her early years in Forbes before her family moved to St. Joseph. She graduated from Lafayette High School in St. Joseph and received an Associates Art Degree from Northwest Missouri State. She taught music after earning her degree. She married C. Markt Meyer in 1956. Years later, after their divorce, she returned to college and received her BSBA from Rockhurst University.

Gail’s career included many different jobs, but she most enjoyed her volunteer work with her church. It didn’t matter which congregation she belonged to – she was always volunteering. Her belief that music could speak to all people was a driving force in her volunteer work, leading her to conduct the children’s choirs and bell ringing, as well as playing the organ during services. She even became a Prayer Chaplain at Unity Village so she could answer a 24-hour prayer line to talk with people in need.

Gail’s life was filled with learning. She loved taking classes, going to museums, reading different genres of books (although her favorite was murder mysteries!) and being with her friends. If she discovered something new or interesting, she would share it with as many people as possible. She worked to share that love of learning with others as well, creating a conflict resolution fair for children to learn valuable skills in working with one another, and, as an EPA librarian, organizing and ordering new books that spoke to many diverse populations of people and their needs.

She was very proud of her house built in Kansas City, MO. She spent hours working with the architect and reading architectural books to make sure it was the home of her dreams. Long before the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law in the 90s, she ensured that her home was designed for accessibility for anyone regardless of their abilities. The space of the hallways, between cabinets, and even the height and width of stairs were all on her mind — a very unusual thought process for the 1970s, but one that reflected how ahead of her time she was when it came to creating a space that was inclusive to all. She filled everywhere she lived with antiques and modern furnishings that were unique, meaningful, and reflected a life lived filled with curiosity and passion.

She made friends quickly and has kept in touch with so many people over the years. Her love language was giving and receiving cards in the mail. She sent hundreds of cards and postcards to so many people who were experiencing difficulties, their caretakers, and those who were homebound.

Gail was a shining light of love and joy every day. She always had something positive to say. Her grace and charm were infectious. Through her actions, she challenged our world to do and be better. She knew that even though the world had seemed to become rigid in its assumptions, we could still push forward to build something new, wonderful, and inclusive. Bringing others in was the through-line of her life.

Gail is survived by her daughters Cyndia McClanahan and Jenee Meyer (Mike Olin) and her son Pony Meyer (Jenn). She was a grandmother to four grandchildren that she loved very much: Madison (Jason St. John), Lincoln (Michy), Marissa and Sean. When she babysat Marissa and Sean during the summers, she would take them on learning adventures throughout the city, such as to see Louis and Clark sites or an exhibit of Madeline Albright’s lapel pins. The family called her GG, short for Grandma Gail. But she was also GGG (Great Grandma Gail) to Oliver, Knox (Madison and Jason), Arlo and Elliora (Lincoln and Michy).

Gail was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Roger Miller of St. Joseph, MO and her son-in-law, Clinton McClanahan.

Join us for a Celebration of Gail Meyer’s Life on Sunday, July 21 at 2 pm at the Redbud Room at Shawnee Civic Center, 13817 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS. If you’re comfortable, come ready to share a story about Gail. That’s what she wanted.

Obituary published by the Cremation Center of Kansas City.