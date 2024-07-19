Gary Spink

We said goodbye to the man known as G to his daughter Amanda, GG to his grandchildren and soulmate to his wife, Sue Ellen Spink on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Gary Ray Spink, 74, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and family at his home in Fairway, Kansas. The same home they spent many years in together building their life. They created many happy memories there with family. Gary was a generous and happy host. Home was where he wanted to be.

Gary was born April 4, 1950, in Kansas City, MO at Saint Mary’s Hospital to George and Charlotte Spink. Gary graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School in 1968. He went to University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas and graduated with a Bachelors and Masters in Business in 1973. Gary worked as a financial advisor for many years.

Gary is survived by his wife, Sue Ellen Spink and his daughter, Amanda Madrigal(Michael), daughter-in-law, Angela Mather, his brother Tom Spink (Andrea), sister-in-law, Kay Spink, Grandchildren, Logan Lisle, Ashley Ratcliffe, Zachary Lisle, Shelby Holena, Kaylee Mather, Nic Hawkins, Grace Mather, Lexi Lisle, Levi Lisle, Isabelle McCann, Antonio Madrigal, and several great grandchildren, all of whom will miss his over the top love of Rock Chalk Jayhawk.

Gary’s impact and presence will be missed by all his family members, friends and loved ones. He was so loving, caring and protective of everyone he cared about, especially his wife.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, George and Charlotte Spink and his brother Bill Spink, daughter Shiela Mather-Lisle, and sons Kieth and Robb Mather. We can only hope they’re having their own celebration now that Gary is there with them.