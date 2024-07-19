Lisa Bussell

Lisa Marie Bussell (Webb), born August 22, 1970, took her final walk into the horizon on Friday, July 12, embraced by her beloved daughters, Alex (31) and Kate (28). Lisa’s warrior spirit led her through a life filled with adventure, love, and joy, even as she bravely faced the challenges of metastatic breast cancer. She was a devoted mother, always striving to provide a safe and loving home for her girls. In her later years, she warmly embraced their partners, Cam Madsen (Alex) and Lluis Allen-Bosch (Kate), as part of her family.

Lisa’s life was also defined by her love for animals. Her home was a sanctuary for rescued creatures, ranging from dogs to snakes, birds, and even a large Flemish rabbit. She had a special gift for caring for the unwanted, the difficult to love, and the lonely. This nurturing nature extended to her friendships and family, where she was always a compassionate listener, offering understanding without judgement. This also translated to her work life, working 22 years as a respiratory therapist and 11 years as a para educator.

When not tending to her animals, Lisa cherished scenic adventures with her daughters and friends, finding joy in nature and the simple pleasures of life. To Lisa, family was paramount and she is survived by her Mother, Brother, Aunt, Grandmother, and multiple cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local animal shelter such as KC Pet Project, on behalf of Lisa.