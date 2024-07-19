SMSD News: Summer 2024 bond construction update

Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) has been busy with construction activity this summer, thanks to the community-approved bond referendum from January 2021.

Elementary School Rebuilds

The bond has funded the rebuild of five elementary schools, with the final two projects currently underway. Rushton Elementary is slated to open in August 2024. Following that, Tomahawk Elementary will welcome students in the fall of 2025. These new buildings are designed to offer state-of-the-art educational spaces that align with the district’s strategic goal to be ranked among the finest school districts in the nation, employing exceptional educators where all learners achieve their full potential.

Building Additions and Renovations

Two significant construction projects have also been underway this summer:

Shawnee Mission West: A two-story addition is being added on the north side of the building. The new space will house a new weight room, new athletic training facility, and a renovated wrestling room. Additionally, the project includes restroom renovations. The addition is expected to be ready by the second semester of the 2024-25 school year. Indian Hills Middle School: A large classroom and collaboration space is being added to the south side of the building. This new addition will include individual conference and breakout rooms, providing flexible spaces for students and staff. Restroom upgrades are also part of this project.

Infrastructure Upgrades

Beyond these major projects, the district is investing in various infrastructure improvements to enhance the overall school environment:

HVAC Upgrades: Several schools, including SM North, SM Northwest, and SM West High Schools, and Brookridge, Prairie, and Mill Creek elementaries are receiving HVAC upgrades.

Asphalt Improvements: These include mill and overlay projects at Brookridge, Highlands, Shawanoe, and Benninghoven elementaries, SM North and SM West high schools. Sealcoating work is being completed at Brookwood, Crestview, and Lenexa Hills elementaries, and SM Northwest. The parking lot at the Center for Academic Achievement (CAA) has been expanded by approximately 55 spaces.

Roofing Upgrades: SM North, SM South, and SM East high schools have undergone significant roofing work.

Inclusive Playgrounds

This summer also marks the completion of the district’s initiative to install inclusive playgrounds at all elementary schools. Apache, Merriam Park, Ray Marsh, and Shawanoe elementaries will all see these updates, providing accessible and engaging play areas for all students.

