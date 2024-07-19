This year’s Best of Johnson County Senior Living winners

As Johnson County’s senior population grows, more and more seniors are looking to continue living in the vibrant community they’ve called home for decades. Congrats to the winners of this year’s Best of Johnson County senior living categories!

Best In-Home Car Assistance Finalist: Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers offers comprehensive in-home care services to ensure seniors remain safe and independent in the comfort of their own homes. They provide personalized care plans tailored to the unique needs of each client, addressing both physical and emotional well-being. Services include assistance with daily activities such as bathing, grooming, dressing, and medication reminders, ensuring seniors receive the support needed for personal hygiene and health maintenance​​.

Caregivers from Senior Helpers also focus on creating a safe living environment to prevent falls and other injuries, which are common concerns for seniors. They help with mobility, meal planning, and light housekeeping, providing a holistic approach to senior care​ ​. Additionally, their LIFE Profile assessment tool helps in crafting customized care plans by thoroughly evaluating the client’s needs, resulting in better outcomes and peace of mind for families​.

Beyond physical care, Senior Helpers emphasizes the importance of social interaction to reduce feelings of isolation. Caregivers offer companionship and engage clients in activities that promote mental and emotional health, such as walks, games, and conversation. This comprehensive support not only improves the quality of life for seniors but also offers relief and reassurance to their families.

Best Active Living Retirement Community: Lakeview Village



Why is Lakeview Village the best Retirement Community in Johnson County? Lakeview Village offers resort lifestyle retirement living. Whether you prefer an existing Villa or apartment home or prefer to build new, Lakeview Village’s 100 acres of tree lined streets, tranquil lakes, and 3 miles of walking paths in the heart of Lenexa, have drawn Kansas City retirees to call Lakeview Village home. Lakeview Village also offers Lifecare which gives you unlimited access to assisted living or 5 star rated skilled nursing should you ever need it at virtually no increase in monthly payments. Just minutes from Lenexa City Center, Shawnee Mission Park and Canyon Farms Golf Club. Easy access to I-35 and 435.

Community Features:

Maintenance provided community

State of the art fitness center with 8+ fitness classes daily

Indoor heated salt water pool

Four dining venues including lake front dining. Coffee shop with Barista.

Fishing lake

24/7 Security

Find out more at LakeviewVillage.org or by calling 913-744-2449.

Best In-Home Care Assistance: Kansas City Hospice

For more than 40 years, when Kansas City-area patients and their families seek in-home care, they choose locally operated, nonprofit Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care. That’s because of our industry-leading care. That’s because we also make care available in our hospice houses or in care facilities: wherever you need us.

Thank you for your support; when you support KCH, you’re caring for your friends and neighbors. 100% of proceeds stay right here in our community.

It matters to you that we’re a nonprofit, because our focus is on caring for our patients and our community. We’re busy reinvesting in our programs, instead of maximizing shareholder profits.

As a mission-based nonprofit, we’re committed to providing the highest quality of care to all our patients, and to ensuring all those who need care in our community receive it – at any age and stage of serious illness, and regardless of complexity of need or financial resources. Thanks to our community of donors and supporters, we also ensure the whole family receives support all along the way.

Visit KCHospice.org or call anytime at 816.363.2600. We’re the top choice when Johnson County – or anyone in Kansas City – experiences serious illness or grief.

Best 55+ Independent Living Finalist: Claridge Court

Claridge Court is a boutique style luxury living retirement community located in Prairie Village, KS. Claridge offers a variety of stylish and customizable apartment homes, a wealth of resort-style amenities, and peace of mind. Claridge Court offers 150 elegant, independent apartment homes, along with healthcare services to support successful aging in place. What sets us apart is our boutique size, which allows us to offer personalized, curated experiences for our residents. This includes exceptional meals in our two restaurants, a state-of-the-art fitness center and exercise studio, an outdoor sport court and a wide variety of activities to promote purposeful living. We are also the only senior living community in the Kansas City metro area that has a college student in residence. Through our partnership with the UMKC Conservatory, each year we provide housing and meals for a graduate student who in turn, offers their musical talents to enhance our community.

This is just a small part of our outreach to the community, which includes intergenerational programming, featuring local businesses in our culinary offerings and giving back to local charitable causes. We take the resident experience seriously at Claridge Court and invite you to visit and discover the Claridge Court difference!

For a full list of this year’s Best of Johnson County Senior Living winners, check out the winners page here. Congrats to all this year’s Senior Living winners!