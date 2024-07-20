Your Library: Election resources

Advance in-person voting for the August 6, 2024 Primary Election starts on Saturday, July 20th. Whether you are a seasoned voter, or voting for the first time, Johnson County Library has helpful election information for you. From voter registration and confirmation to election information to candidate and ballot research, the Library provides unbiased, neutral and trustworthy information for voters. Take a look at the resources below to get started.

Voter registration & confirmation

Johnson County Voter Registration Lookup

Not sure if you’re already registered, or need to see if your address is up to date? Use this search to find out!

Johnson County New Voter Registration & Address Changes by Mail or Email

Are you about to turn 18, are you a new Kansan, or have you simply recently changed your address? Download a form to register to vote or update your address.

Kansas Online Voter Registration

Online registration provided through the Statewide voter registration system. This site requires a valid Kansas driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card to register.

Estado de Kansas Registro de Nuevos Votantes y Cambios de Dirección por Correo o Correo Electrónico

¿Estás a punto de cumplir 18 años o un nuevo Kansan? Regístrese para votar o cambie su dirección con este formulario.

KSVotes.org

Nonpartisan, non-profit offering online voter registration and advanced ballot applications.

League of Women Voters of Kansas Help with Voter Registration

Find nonpartisan guidance for any voter registration confusion you might have.

Election information

Upcoming Elections Dates and Races

Don’t miss your chance to vote! Find all the upcoming dates in Johnson County and see what you’ll vote on when you get to the polls.

Johnson County Polling Places

Poll locations often change, so check here before you go vote.

Advance Voting Options

You can vote from home! Ask for a mail-in ballot from the Johnson County Elections office and see the options for returning it and where you can vote in person before Election Day.

Opciones de Votación Anticipadas

¡Puedes votar desde casa! Solicite una boleta por correo en la oficina de Elecciones del Condado de Johnson.

Johnson County Voting Systems

Find out how to vote with a paper ballot or with a touch screen ballot; and how the elections office keeps your vote secure no matter how it was cast.

Candidate & ballot research

Vote Smart

Find politicians’ biographies, positions, voting records, and donors on VoteSmart.org. Unsure who represents you? You can search by your address!

Vote411

Get nonpartisan candidate and policy measure information, upcoming debates in your area, and personalized election information from the League of Women Voters.

Open States

Find your legislators and track how they vote on bills important to you.

Johnson County Post

Local news covering elections, government, schools, events and business for Johnson County.

2024 KC Voter Guide

2024 is a big election year for Missouri and Kansas. You have the opportunity to choose the elected officials who affect your day-to-day life — from U.S. Senate and governor down to county sheriff.

The Voter Network

Understand your ballot. Information is posted 30 days before each election.

If you are looking for additional information or assistance, you can stop by one of the 14 convenient Library locations to speak with a Librarian. Visit jocolibrary.org/locations to find the closest branch to you.

