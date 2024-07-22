Officials with the U.S. Army remain hopeful they can complete environmental cleanup at the old Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant site in De Soto by 2028.

Whether that goal is met will be dependent, in large part, on whether federal funding continues to come through, Army officials said last Wednesday in a town hall in De Soto.

It was the first time in two years that Army representatives were in Johnson County to give a progress update on the years-long Sunflower cleanup project.

Ian Thomas, a program manager with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Base Realignment and Closure program, said about $40 million more in funding was needed to finish soil remediation and groundwater cleanup at 41 separate sites within the broader 9,000-acre Sunflower plant site.

And the Sunflower cleanup project, he said, will have to compete with “the rest of” the Department of Defense for the funds.

“Again, as long as we have the funding that is necessary, we should come pretty close (to the 2028 goal),” he said. “But when we do fall off of this particular goal — or it doesn’t look like we will make the timeline — we will inform all involved.”

Thomas, speaking to a small crowd of residents at the De Soto City Hall Senior Center last Wednesday evening, said a budget for the Sunflower project’s continuing needs had been submitted.

“Whether we get all of that dollars remains to be seen,” he said, adding that Johnson County residents should talk with local officials at all levels of government to urge them to continue lobbying to secure funding.

“Easier said than done, obviously, but if the information is not put out there then nothing will happen,” he said.

The history of cleanup at a shuttered plant

The ammunition plant closed for good in 1997, and Sunflower Redevelopment LLC has owned the property since 2005 and has also been trying to clean up in the site in that time.

The U.S. Army has been remediating the soil, water, buildings and drainage pipes that had been contaminated from decades of manufacturing high explosives at the site.

Nearly $110 million was originally dedicated for cleanup with an additional $32 million for an “in-kind” consideration for the property secured by a mortgage.

Army officials said in 2010 that cleanup funds were exhausted, but 75% of the environmental remediation and 50% of the explosive hazard remediation work remained.

In 2015, the Army began a new $170 million strategy after learning the initial amounts were insufficient to make the thousands of acres environmentally safe for development.

The Army has awarded 14 contracts at over $200 million since 2015 for remediation of 5,314 acres of contaminated property.

At this time, the Army says 3,751 acres — roughly 70% of the total contaminated property — have been remediated.

“A significant undertaking”

Three groups within the Army have been involved in the clean up, including the Base Realignment and Closure office, U.S. Army Environmental Command and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Thomas told those gathered last week that the Corps of Engineers had been critical with the contract oversight and execution of the project.

“Without the Corps, we would not be where we are today,” he said.

Nearly 1.5 million square feet of concrete has been removed from the site, as has more than 10,300 linear feet of inside sewer line and more than 170,000 linear feet of outside sewer line.

Thomas said the Army had encountered issues at the site including three layers of pipe.

“And each one of those pipes has to come out,” he said. “You’re digging pretty deep.”

In total, 97 individual sites on the larger former plant property required corrective action. Of those, 56 sites have been completed and 41 sites remain for clean up and remediation in the next four years.

“That is a significant undertaking,” Thomas said.

Thomas said a lot of work is still left to be completed, and the U.S. Army still expects to award additional contracts.

The plant south of K-10 in De Soto closed in 1997. It was transferred to the Sunflower Redevelopment Limited Liability Company in 2005.

After the explosive hazard decontamination was completed, and the soil remediation addressed the focus shifted to the delineation of groundwater.

Thomas said decontamination and cleanup of the groundwater at multiple areas on the site was going to be extensive.

“The objective is to shrink the boundaries of (those areas),” he said.

Thomas said wells can be found throughout the installation, and once they dig out the sewer pipes, the Army tests the soil samples to identify the levels of contamination.

The Army tests the levels to see “what can remain in the soil that is not a risk to human health and environment”, Thomas said.

Local advisory board being formed

Residents in attendance had concerns about if the water in nearby creeks had been tested and where the contaminated materials were being sent to offsite.

Army officials said only water coming off of an area was being tested and that sites had been cleaned up to residential standards, which is higher than industrial standards. In addition, materials were cleaned and then sent to the Johnson County Landfill site.

Thomas said interest has grown for the formation of what the Army calls a Restoration Advisory Board, a group of local residents and stakeholders who meet regularly to monitor and discuss the cleanup project.

The formation of such a board for the Sunflower cleanup is currently in progress, Thomas said, with the Army having received 25 confirmations from 34 people who originally showed interest in being on the board.

The first board meeting is “tentatively” scheduled for late October or early November.

Thomas said having a board will allow community members to become more involved alongside the Army, EPA and Kansas Department of Health and Environment during the restoration process and be able to share their questions, ideas and concerns.

“The goal of the board is to provide information and answer questions,” he said.

What about Panasonic?

In 2022, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Panasonic’s plans to build a $4 million, 4.7 million- square-foot electric vehicle battery production facility on small, already-remediated section of the former Sunflower site near the distinctive water towers.

Panasonic and the U.S. Army have not announced plans for the old water towers, and only one of the four is currently usable, Thomas said last week.

Panasonic’s groundbreaking was Nov. 2, 2022, and Panasonic officials said they plan on filling 4,000 positions at the plant.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has also been working on a $60 million transportation reconstruction project for the main road leading to the plant, along with widening K-10 highway, the main thoroughfare to and from De Soto.

Thomas said the Army will remain for 20 to 30 years after the main cleanup has been completed for any surprise remediation needs that might occur.

“But the land will ultimately be the new landowner’s responsibility,” he said.

The U.S. Army continues to seek public input and more information can be found here.