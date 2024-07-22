A growing Overland Park mixed-use development has gained its latest business — a breakfast restaurant.
Breakfast, brunch and lunch eatery First Watch opened its new location at the Galleria 115 development on Monday.
First Watch is at 11410 Nall Ave.
- The restaurant built a space on the southeast corner of the Galleria 115 development, just off West 115th Street and Nall Avenue.
- There, First Watch sits near Galleria 115’s other recent additions, including Whataburger, Chick-fil-A and Andy’s Frozen Custard.
- The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day of the week.
First Watch offers early-morning eats
- The restaurant’s menu features sweet and savory breakfast items, from French toast and Belgian waffles to egg sandwiches and breakfast tacos.
- First Watch also offers lunch items like chicken avocado chop salads and ham and gruyere sandwiches.
- Additionally, the restaurant serves coffee drinks, juices and breakfast cocktails, such as mimosas and spiked lavender lemonade.
This marks the tenth First Watch in JoCo
- The Galleria 115 location is the fifth in Overland Park for the Florida-based chain.
- In addition to Overland Park, First Watch has locations in Shawnee, Prairie Village, Fairway and Olathe.
- Across the state line, the restaurant has three locations in Kansas City, Missouri.
