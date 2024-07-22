A growing Overland Park mixed-use development has gained its latest business — a breakfast restaurant.

Breakfast, brunch and lunch eatery First Watch opened its new location at the Galleria 115 development on Monday.

First Watch is at 11410 Nall Ave.

The restaurant built a space on the southeast corner of the Galleria 115 development, just off West 115th Street and Nall Avenue.

There, First Watch sits near Galleria 115’s other recent additions, including Whataburger, Chick-fil-A and Andy’s Frozen Custard.

The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day of the week.

First Watch offers early-morning eats

The restaurant’s menu features sweet and savory breakfast items, from French toast and Belgian waffles to egg sandwiches and breakfast tacos.

First Watch also offers lunch items like chicken avocado chop salads and ham and gruyere sandwiches.

Additionally, the restaurant serves coffee drinks, juices and breakfast cocktails, such as mimosas and spiked lavender lemonade.

This marks the tenth First Watch in JoCo

The Galleria 115 location is the fifth in Overland Park for the Florida-based chain.

In addition to Overland Park, First Watch has locations in Shawnee, Prairie Village, Fairway and Olathe.

Across the state line, the restaurant has three locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more food and drink news? Hot chicken eatery Mother Clucker readying new Leawood space