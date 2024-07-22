fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Breakfast eatery First Watch now open at Overland Park’s Galleria 115

Galleria 115
Photo via First Watch website.

A growing Overland Park mixed-use development has gained its latest business — a breakfast restaurant.

Breakfast, brunch and lunch eatery First Watch opened its new location at the Galleria 115 development on Monday.

First Watch is at 11410 Nall Ave.

  • The restaurant built a space on the southeast corner of the Galleria 115 development, just off West 115th Street and Nall Avenue.
  • There, First Watch sits near Galleria 115’s other recent additions, including Whataburger, Chick-fil-A and Andy’s Frozen Custard.
  • The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day of the week.
First Watch Galleria 115
The bar area at the new First Watch at Galleria 115. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

First Watch offers early-morning eats

  • The restaurant’s menu features sweet and savory breakfast items, from French toast and Belgian waffles to egg sandwiches and breakfast tacos.
  • First Watch also offers lunch items like chicken avocado chop salads and ham and gruyere sandwiches.
  • Additionally, the restaurant serves coffee drinks, juices and breakfast cocktails, such as mimosas and spiked lavender lemonade.

This marks the tenth First Watch in JoCo

  • The Galleria 115 location is the fifth in Overland Park for the Florida-based chain.
  • In addition to Overland Park, First Watch has locations in Shawnee, Prairie Village, Fairway and Olathe.
  • Across the state line, the restaurant has three locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

About the author

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

