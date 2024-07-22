JCCC Updates: Work at JCCC and contribute to someone’s success story

By Electra Arzola, Employment Services Manager

Johnson County Community College (JCCC) opened its doors in 1969 with a mission to transform lives and strengthen communities through education. JCCC has impacted countless lives for more than 50 years, but we wouldn’t have been able to do it without our employees! JCCC prides itself on employing qualified professionals who are dedicated to the mission of the College.

JCCC is always seeking individuals who want to inspire positive change for our students, faculty and staff by promoting all individuals’ growth and development. We achieve this by creating a sense of belonging on our campus that embraces all values, life experiences and perspectives. We seek authentic individuals who have innovative ideas, interests and passions that align with ours while fostering and promoting our College’s commitments within our community to engage in our students’ success.

A variety of career possibilities

Faculty and teaching positions Our careers page is updated weekly with new job postings for all kinds of positions.

We have various faculty opportunities for those who may be interested in teaching a class. These opportunities include part-time adjunct faculty; non-credit instructors who teach as they have availability during the semester; and full-time faculty positions. These roles involve working in the classroom, interacting with our students and teaching students about a specific subject or discipline. Classes range from science, business, communication, arts, hospitality, electrical, automotive, CDL, driver’s education and more. We offer programming on the credit and non-credit side and offer classes to those who are seeking to complete a degree, those who want to gain skills and certifications to practice a skilled trade like plumbing and HVAC, or those who just want to take a leisure type of class. We hire for all the classes we offer!

Operational staff positions JCCC’s talented Dining Services team creates made-from-scratch plates daily—with many ingredients grown right from our Open Petal Farm. Operational staff positions keep JCCC going by managing the College’s everyday operating needs. We have a wide variety of operational positions: Dining Services keeps our students and employees fed, our Finance department keeps our budget balanced; our Campus Services team keeps JCCC beautiful and maintained to safety standards; and our JCCC Campus Police Department ensures the safety of students and employees around the clock! Explore our careers page to view all operational vacancies. Contribute to someone’s success story Our Student Success and Engagement team helps students on their educational journey. Our amazing Admissions team helps recruit new students by answering their questions and connecting them with resources. Staff in JCCC’s Financial Aid department help to remove financial barriers on the path to our students’ educational goals. We also have positions that help with the engagement of our students outside of the classroom in a variety of settings — from Athletics to Student Life!

Encouraging employee growth

At JCCC, we want to help all our employees grow and flourish. Many of our positions are eligible for great employee benefits that include: At JCCC, we want to help all our employees grow and flourish. Many of our positions are eligible for greatthat include:

Retirement plan options

Paid holidays

Paid time off

Hybrid/work flex options (for eligible positions)

Starting minimum hourly rate of $15

Professional development opportunities

Tuition reimbursement (for eligible positions) (for eligible positions)

Free wellness and exercise courses for all employees

Free membership to the on-campus fitness center

benefits for full-time employees And more