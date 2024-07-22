JCCC Updates: Work at JCCC and contribute to someone’s success story

By Electra Arzola, Employment Services Manager
A variety of career possibilities
Faculty and teaching positions
Our careers page is updated weekly with new job postings for all kinds of positions.
We have various faculty opportunities for those who may be interested in teaching a class. These opportunities include part-time adjunct faculty; non-credit instructors who teach as they have availability during the semester; and full-time faculty positions. These roles involve working in the classroom, interacting with our students and teaching students about a specific subject or discipline.
Classes range from science, business, communication, arts, hospitality, electrical, automotive, CDL, driver’s education and more. We offer programming on the credit and non-credit side and offer classes to those who are seeking to complete a degree, those who want to gain skills and certifications to practice a skilled trade like plumbing and HVAC, or those who just want to take a leisure type of class. We hire for all the classes we offer!
Operational staff positions
JCCC’s talented Dining Services team creates made-from-scratch plates daily—with many ingredients grown right from our Open Petal Farm.
Operational staff positions keep JCCC going by managing the College’s everyday operating needs. We have a wide variety of operational positions: Dining Services keeps our students and employees fed, our Finance department keeps our budget balanced; our Campus Services team keeps JCCC beautiful and maintained to safety standards; and our JCCC Campus Police Department ensures the safety of students and employees around the clock! Explore our careers page to view all operational vacancies.
Contribute to someone’s success story
Our Student Success and Engagement team helps students on their educational journey. Our amazing Admissions team helps recruit new students by answering their questions and connecting them with resources. Staff in JCCC’s Financial Aid department help to remove financial barriers on the path to our students’ educational goals. We also have positions that help with the engagement of our students outside of the classroom in a variety of settings — from Athletics to Student Life!
Encouraging employee growth
-
Retirement plan options
-
Paid holidays
-
Paid time off
-
Hybrid/work flex options (for eligible positions)
-
Starting minimum hourly rate of $15
-
Professional development opportunities
-
Tuition reimbursement (for eligible positions)
-
Free wellness and exercise courses for all employees
-
Free membership to the on-campus fitness center
-
And more benefits for full-time employees
There are many more tangible and intangible benefits to being a JCCC employee! If you are interested in applying, please take the following steps:
-
Visit careers.jccc.edu
-
Find a job that piques your interest
-
Review your qualifications compared to the requirements of the jobs available
-
If you feel like it’s a great fit, hit the apply button!