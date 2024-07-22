This year’s Best of Johnson County Beauty & Wellness winners

Dang, Johnson County — you look gooooood! Thanks, of course, in part to the services of the winners in this year’s Best of Johnson County Beauty & Wellness categories.

From the best spot to work out to that salon that leaves you feeling just marvelous, Post voters took a special interest in these categories, making it among the most-voted-on groups in this year’s Best of Johnson County.

So, without further ado, we present the winners of this year’s Best of Johnson County Beauty & Wellness categories! Congrats to all the winners, and thanks to everyone who voted!

Best Personal Trainer: Dustin Yantzi, BridgeFit

Dustin Yantzi has known he wanted to be a trainer since he was 16 years old.

The experience of getting in shape for high school football left a strong impression, he says, helping him both physically and mentally.

“So, yeah, at 16 I started training all my family members and friends who would let me,” he said. “And I loved it.”

That passion for helping others get stronger only grew as he got older, leading him to found BridgeFit Personal Training in Overland Park. Through BridgeFit, Yantzi has now helped hundreds of people achieve their goals of losing weight, toning their bodies, building strength and gaining muscle.

“Even if they are overwhelmed by their busy schedule or haven’t found a solution that works long-term, we know we can help them get where they want to be,” Yantzi said. “What truly excited me was seeing the joy on my members’ faces when they were able to hike on their vacations, climb stairs without pain, play with their grandkids, experience better mental health, and gain confidence. This fuels my passion to learn everything I can to help people get the most out of life and build bodies that give them the freedom to do what they want and love to do.”

He points to a note he got from a client named Barb who came to him shortly after moving to Overland Park at age 67 and lost more than 20 pounds while gaining muscle.

“This is the most positive experience I have ever had at a gym in over 40 years of fitness,” she wrote. “When I joined last fall, I told Dustin that I wanted to be able to keep up with my four grandkids and I now can!”

Yantzi said Barb’s experience is emblematic of what his approach to training is all about.

“Our goal is to give you everything you need inside and outside the gym to reach your goals and help you build a body that gives you the freedom to do the things you want and love to do outside the gym,” he said.

Best Hair Colorist: Kortney Lord, Stem Hair and Body Salon

With years of experience and extensive training, Kortney Lord has been wowing hair coloring clients at Stem Hair and Body Salon. Though she loves the technical part of her job, she says it’s the human-to-human connection that drives her passion for the work. “I love connecting with different types of people and making someone have the best day of their life because they feel great about themselves,” she said.

Best Massage Therapist: Debby Snow, Stem Hair and Body Salon

As a certified licensed massage therapist since 1995, Debby Snow has built a loyal following at Stem Hair and Body Salon — and it’s no wonder why. With expertise in deep tissue massage and cupping, an ancient Chinese technique that clears energy and draws toxins out of the body, Snow has a knack for alleviating tension in the body and leaving clients feeling great. This is the third year in a row Best of Johnson County voters have given the Best Massage Therapist honor to Snow. When not at Stem, she can be found playing mama to her 4-legged babies, or checking out the latest fashion trends. A self-professed slave to music, she always has a tune in her head.

Best Body/Tattoo Artists: Aftershock Tattoo

Aftershock Tattoo Co . is not your ordinary Tattoo Studio. Established in 2000. Going above and beyond the state regulations in safety and sanitation. Offering award winning artists, with a vast field of knowledge and expertise. From traditional style tattooing to hyper realism art forms. Permanent makeup and paramedical tattooing. We take pride in ourselves and what we do.

Best Martial Arts Studio: Beyond Martial Arts

Since we opened, Beyond Martial Arts has been dedicated to changing the lives of people through martial arts, education, and coaching. We strive to provide a safe, comfortable, and welcoming atmosphere for all students and family members in Johnson County. We take pride in creating an environment for individuals to achieve, develop, and succeed in their personal goals. We strongly believe that martial arts can be for everyone, regardless of age, gender, or experience level. Throughout all of our programs, students will not only learn the necessary skill sets to protect themselves, we stand behind our realistic and practical approach, confident it will enable every member to achieve greatness and live their best life.

Best Nail Salon and Best Esthetician: Elysian Salon & Spa

Elysian Salon and Spa is a full service salon offering a wide selection of hair; nail; pedicure; waxing and full skin care services with our licensed professionals. The salon is strongly dedicated to ensuring you receive the best services. Michelle Angell is the owner and as a working stylist, she knows the value in a great client experience. She takes pride in enhancing her provider’s skills, empowering her team to work together and have fun!

Best Esthetician Finalist: Megan Berhenke, The Gypsy Parlor

I have been in the beauty industry for 12 plus years . I was also awarded best in Olathe 2023. I offer facials, full body waxing, lashes and hair services. My facial products are all natural sea and plant based from a small women-owned company out of California. Come get a facial in our new enchanting room. Our new location is one of a kind. Starting in August, our new address will be 16655 W 151st Street, Olathe.

Best Barbershop: N8’s Barbershop