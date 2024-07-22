This year’s Best of Johnson County Medical, Dental & Health winners

When it comes to something as important as the health of you or your family, you want to turn to providers you can trust. Congrats to the winners of this year’s Best of Johnson County Medical, Dental & Health categories!

Best Birth Center: AdventHealth

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission Birth center, located in Shawnee Mission, KS, is renowned for providing comprehensive and compassionate maternity care. The Birth Center is designed to ensure a comfortable and family-oriented birth experience. It offers private labor and deliver suites equipped with advanced medical technology to support various birthing options, including natural childbirth, epidural anesthesia and cesarean deliveries.

The Birth Center emphasizes personalized care, with a dedicated team of obstetricians, midwives, nurses and lactation consultants working collaboratively to meet the unique needs of each mother and baby. Their holistic approach includes prenatal classes, breastfeeding support and postpartum care, ensuring that families are well-prepared for the arrival of their new addition.

One of the standout features of AdventHealth Shawnee Mission Birth Center is its Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), staffed by specialized neonatologists and nurses who provide critical care to premature or ill newborns. This capability ensures that even the most vulnerable infants receive the highest standard of care.

Additionally, the Birth Center is committed to creating a warm and welcoming environment making it a top choice for families seeking a nurturing and supporting setting for childbirth.

Best Physical Therapy: Lakeview Village

Lakeview Village won Best of Johnson County for Physical Therapy and Speech Pathology.

We are dedicated to enhancing your healing journey and overall well-being. Our compassionate team of experienced therapists includes Physical Therapists, Speech Pathologists, and Occupational Therapists.

At Lakeview Village, we offer both outpatient and in-patient therapy options, delivering specialized, individually tailored, and evidence-based treatments. Our specialty programs include Aquatic Therapy, Vestibular Therapy, Lymphedema, Pilates, LSVT BIG and LOUD, Low Vision, Saebo Neurological Upper Extremity Rehab, Pelvic Floor, Home Safety Assessment and Modification, and VitalStim. Our therapy clinic features advanced amenities including a Salt Water Pool, a HydroWorx pool with underwater treadmill, a Pilates Reformer and a Tyrostation which combines traditional hands-on therapies and rehabilitation technology, including virtual reality and robotics.

With the goal for our clients to reach their maximum potential our skilled therapists treat several conditions including: orthopedic, neurological, musculoskeletal, Parkinson’s Disease, post stroke, post-surgery recovery, brain injury, chronic pain, dementia, language impairment/difficulty swallowing, and other chronic conditions.

Lakeview Village operates six convenient outpatient therapy locations in Lenexa, Mission, and Overland Park, making access to our exceptional care easier for our community.

To find out more about our services call 913-744-2433 or visit us at lakeviewvillage.org/health-services.

Best Physician: Dr. Stephanie Garcia, Curana Health

Curana Health partners with senior living communities across the country with a mission of improving the health, happiness, and dignity of senior living residents. Our concierge style approach boasts a unique blend of on-site physician-led care teams, including in-room rounding and on-site clinics, as well as health plans designed for older adults. Our healthcare experience is proven to improve health outcomes of residents as well as the clinical, financial, and operation health of the communities we serve.

Best Pediatric Dentist: LeBlanc & Associates Dentistry for Children

At LeBlanc & Associates Dentistry for Children, it is our privilege to show children in our communities that dental appointments can be FUN! Nothing fulfills us more than our patients and their parents enjoying their time in our office and leaving with a smile. Our mission continues: offer the best dental care and experience possible. Dr. LeBlanc, along with his experienced team of Pediatric Dentists, is passionate about setting our patients up for a lifetime of oral health. Come see us at one of our convenient locations: Overland Park, Olathe, Prairie Village, Kansas City, Kansas, and West Olathe!

Best Mental Health Provider: Monarch Family Therapy

Monarch Family Therapy is honored to be named Best of JoCo for the second year in a row & to continue to serve as a resource in this community!

We aim to support & encourage our clients as they navigate life’s many ups and downs & to recognize that beautiful & challenging transformations are essential in order to grow and soar, like that of the Monarch butterfly.

Our Mission : To provide individuals across the lifespan (children, adolescents, adults & families) with the resources & tools necessary to succeed personally & professionally through individualized treatment with compassion, sensitivity, trust & support. Each client’s growth & progress is accomplished through a variety of therapeutic techniques & modalities, based upon the needs of each individual client. We pride ourselves on meeting our clients where they are, as they are.

For a full list of this year’s Best of Johnson County Medical, Dental & Health winners, check out the winners page here. Congrats to all this year’s Medical, Dental & Health winners!