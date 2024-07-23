A fitness company offering a one-on-one exercise training is on its way to Johnson County.

Alloy Personal Training, a Georgia-based fitness company, plans to open a new studio this fall at the Hawthorne Plaza shopping center in Overland Park.

Alloy Personal Training will be at 5053 W. 119th St.

The gym is moving into a space on the west side of the Hawthorne Plaza shopping center, near Annabelles Linens and Chipotle.

Lingerie boutique Clair de Lune operated out of that space for more than 15 years before closing in April 2022 — and then reopening at Leawood’s Park Place under new ownership.

Once it opens, Alloy will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; and from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

Alloy offers “premier” personal training programs

The company specializes in one-on-one training for people of varying fitness levels.

First-time clients begin with a “starting point session” where they discuss their health history and fitness goals with Alloy staff. They also undergo a physical screening and sample workout.

The gym also sells workout gear and apparel items like jogger pants, fleece sweatshirts and T-shirts.

This marks the first Alloy gym in JoCo

The Overland Park facility also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro, as well as Kansas as a whole.

The company was founded in 1992 in Georgia and now offers personal training in several states, including Colorado, California and Florida.

The closest Alloy location to the new one in Overland Park is in St. Louis, Missouri.

