A fitness company offering a one-on-one exercise training is on its way to Johnson County.
Alloy Personal Training, a Georgia-based fitness company, plans to open a new studio this fall at the Hawthorne Plaza shopping center in Overland Park.
Alloy Personal Training will be at 5053 W. 119th St.
- The gym is moving into a space on the west side of the Hawthorne Plaza shopping center, near Annabelles Linens and Chipotle.
- Lingerie boutique Clair de Lune operated out of that space for more than 15 years before closing in April 2022 — and then reopening at Leawood’s Park Place under new ownership.
- Once it opens, Alloy will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; and from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.
Alloy offers “premier” personal training programs
- The company specializes in one-on-one training for people of varying fitness levels.
- First-time clients begin with a “starting point session” where they discuss their health history and fitness goals with Alloy staff. They also undergo a physical screening and sample workout.
- The gym also sells workout gear and apparel items like jogger pants, fleece sweatshirts and T-shirts.
This marks the first Alloy gym in JoCo
- The Overland Park facility also serves as the first in the wider Kansas City metro, as well as Kansas as a whole.
- The company was founded in 1992 in Georgia and now offers personal training in several states, including Colorado, California and Florida.
- The closest Alloy location to the new one in Overland Park is in St. Louis, Missouri.
