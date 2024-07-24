Commission OKs new senior living facility south of Lake Olathe

A senior living facility with skilled nursing and assisted living services planned near Lake Olathe is one step closer to reality.

Earlier this week, the Olathe Planning Commission voted 8-0 in favor of the preliminary site development plan for Destiny Senior Living, proposed at 25370 W. 143rd St. Commissioner Chip Corcoran was absent from the meeting.

The item was part of the commission’s consent agenda on Monday, which means it wasn’t individually discussed before consideration but approved alongside a series of other procedural items.

Destiny Senior Living will have 12 rooms

The proposed 6,000-square-foot facility will have assisted living, skilled nursing and continuing care retirement offerings.

A total of 12 bedrooms are planned in the Destiny Senior Living project, and it will be designed to have just 12 residents to fill those rooms.

According to city documents, it will be designed to mirror the appearance of a regular single-family home in order “to blend with surrounding neighborhoods.”

Destiny Senior Living facility will be licensed

The facility is expected to have a Home Plus state license, which is a type of certification for small-scale adult care facilities required by Kansas law.

It is expected to have two caregivers and an additional facility administrator on the premises 24/7.

Property is zoned for residential uses already

The less-than-one-acre property in question is already zoned for single-family residential uses, and facilities for seniors are permitted in such a zoning district.

That means a rezoning will not be required for the Destiny Senior Living development.

At the time the land was annexed into Olathe more than a decade ago, it had one single-family home from the 1980s that was demolished in 2020.

Previously, the property was platted for residential development.

