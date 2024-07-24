Inside JCPRD: New season of JCPRD program information now online

By David Markham

It may not seem like fall and winter are just around the corner, but they’ll be here soon and it’s time to start planning some third- and fourth-quarter fun!

JCPRD’s September through December season of programming is getting under way soon. This season includes more than 500 programs being offered by JCPRD through the final four months of 2024 and beyond.

These programs can be found online at JCPRD.com, and registrations are now being taken. Believe it or not, a few of the new season’s offerings have already filled, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs!

Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as:

Overnight Fishing Saturday (All Ages) on Sept. 7 in Lexington Lake Park

September through December program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, and trips. Included are programs for infants through senior adults.

50 Plus Travel programs continue to be very popular. Trips in the new season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to: Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, California, and the Canadian Rockies, as well as Day Travel to St. Joseph, Mo; Holton, Kan.; Union Station and City Market; Baldwin City, Kan.; Hermann, Mo.; Abilene, Kan.; Lindsborg, Kan.; and more!

JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, with an emphasis on 50 Plus offerings, which range from games to exercise. A number of virtual computer classes for youth are also offered.

With cooler temperatures, fall and winter are also a great time to get out and explore JCPRD’s trails and parks.

