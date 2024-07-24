Inside JCPRD: New season of JCPRD program information now online

By David Markham
It may not seem like fall and winter are just around the corner, but they’ll be here soon and it’s time to start planning some third- and fourth-quarter fun!
JCPRD’s September through December season of programming is getting under way soon. This season includes more than 500 programs being offered by JCPRD through the final four months of 2024 and beyond.
These programs can be found online at JCPRD.com, and registrations are now being taken. Believe it or not, a few of the new season’s offerings have already filled, so browse and register today for your best choice of programs!
Highlights include a number of special events and activities such as:
September
- Overnight Fishing Saturday (All Ages) on Sept. 7 in Lexington Lake Park
- Fall Group Hayrides (All Ages) by appointment only between Sept. 20 and Nov. 24 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- NEW! Fall Fling Singles Mixer (Ages 50 & Older) on Sept. 13 at Matt Ross Community Center
- S’mores Family Geocaching (All Ages) on Sept. 13 at Shawnee Mission Park, Shelter #2
- Johnson County Museum Free Day (All Ages) on Sept. 14 at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Lanesfield Historic Site Visiting Hours (All Ages) on Sept. 14
- TimberRidge Adventure Race (All Ages) on Sept. 14 at Kill Creek Park
- Bonus Bingo (Ages 50 & Older) on Sept. 26 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Let’s Get Trivial (Ages 50 & Older) on Sept. 27 at New Century Fieldhouse
October
- Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration (All Ages) on Oct. 2 at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Theatre in the Park presents “Disenchanted” indoors at The Black Box Theatre, (Rated PG-17) on Oct. 4-6, 11-13, and 17-20, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Gary L. Haller Memorial Golf Tournament (Ages 18 & Older) on Oct. 4 at Tomahawk Hills Golf Course
- Night at the Museum – Scout Edition (Ages 6-12) on Oct. 4 at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Public Hayride (All Ages) on Oct. 5 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- Whimsical Woods (All Ages) offered 7 times on Oct. 5 in Ernie Miller Park
- NEW! Lunch & Learn: Meet Octave Chanute (Ages 50 & Older) on Oct. 11 at Matt Ross Community Center
- Gamin’ with the Grandkids (Ages 5 & Older with Adult) on Oct. 11 at New Century Fieldhouse
- Public Hayride (All Ages) on Oct. 12 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- Lanesfield Historic Site Visiting Hours (All Ages) on Oct. 12
- Chili Bingo (Ages 50 & Older) on Oct. 17 at Roeland Park Community Center
- NEW! Golden Olympics (Ages 50 & Older) on Oct. 18 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Cars in the Park (All Ages) on Oct. 19 at Theatre in the Park
- Creepy Crawly Halloween Party (Ages 2-5 with Adult) on Oct. 25 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- NEW! Pumpkin Palooza (All Ages) on Oct. 25 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Public Hayride (All Ages) on Oct. 19 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- JCPRD JamBOOree (Ages 14 & Under) on Oct. 25 at New Century Fieldhouse
- Haunted Tales Variety Show (Ages 8 & Older) on Oct. 26 at Ernie Miller Park
- Public Hayride (All Ages) on Oct. 26 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- Mildale Farm Fall Fest (All Ages) on Oct. 26
- Lanesfield Historic Site Fall Open House (All Ages) on Oct. 26
- NEW! Crafty Creations Party (Ages 18 & Older) on Oct. 29 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Mah Jongg Halloween Party (Ages 50 & Older) on Oct. 31 at Roeland Park Community Center
November
- Grand Family Fun Event (Ages 5 & Older with Adult) on Nov. 1 at Roeland Park Community Center
- Public Hayride (All Ages) on Nov. 2 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- Veterans Breakfast (All Ages) on Nov. 8 at Matt Ross Community Center
- Public Hayride (All Ages) on Nov. 9 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- Lanesfield Historic Site Visiting Hours (All Ages) on Nov. 9
- NEW! Fresh Flavors Recipe Swap (Ages 50 & Older) on Nov. 13 at New Century Fieldhouse
- The Turkey Wobble (Ages 2-5 with Adult) on Nov. 22 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Public Hayride (All Ages) on Nov. 16 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- Night at the Museum – Scout Edition (Ages 6-12) on Nov. 22 at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
- Public Hayride (All Ages) on Nov. 23 at Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park
- Johnson County Museum Free Day (All Ages) on Nov. 27 at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center
December
- Let’s Get Trivial (Ages 50 & Older) on Dec. 4 at Roeland Park Community Center
- NEW! Tiny Tots Holiday Cookie Creations (Ages 2-5 with Adult) on Dec. 6 at Roeland Park Community Center
- Woodland Tales with Father Christmas (Ages 1 & Older) on Dec. 7 and Ernie Miller Nature Center
- Jingle Mingle (Ages 50 & Older) on Dec. 11 at Matt Ross Community Center
- NEW! Gingerbread House Holiday Party (Ages 2 & Older) on Dec. 13 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Lanesfield Historic Site Christmas Concert and Visiting Hours (All Ages) on Dec. 14
- Snow Fun (Ages 2-5 with Adult) on Dec. 20 at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse
- Frosty Fun Family Bingo (All Ages) on Dec. 20 at Roeland Park Community Center
- Winter Solstice Celebration (All Ages) offered 5 times on Dec. 21 in Ernie Miller Park
- Ring in the New Year (Ages 50 & Older) on Dec. 31 at Roeland Park Community Center
- Christmas Tree Recycling (All Ages) on Dec. 26 through Jan. 31 at Theatre in the Park, Heritage Park, Kill Creek Park, and Big Bull Creek Park.
September through December program offerings range from arts and crafts to sports to nature activities and include leagues, classes, homeschool offerings, seminars, workshops, and trips. Included are programs for infants through senior adults.
50 Plus Travel programs continue to be very popular. Trips in the new season include Extended Travel with upcoming trips to: Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand, Ireland, Japan, California, and the Canadian Rockies, as well as Day Travel to St. Joseph, Mo; Holton, Kan.; Union Station and City Market; Baldwin City, Kan.; Hermann, Mo.; Abilene, Kan.; Lindsborg, Kan.; and more!
JCPRD continues to offer virtual programs, with an emphasis on 50 Plus offerings, which range from games to exercise. A number of virtual computer classes for youth are also offered.
With cooler temperatures, fall and winter are also a great time to get out and explore JCPRD’s trails and parks.
To keep up on the latest happenings at JCPRD, like our Facebook page, and / or subscribe to our free newsletters.