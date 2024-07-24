This year’s Best of Johnson County Food and Restaurants winners

Johnson County’s culinary scene is in a boom phase, with its wide variety of restaurants — from burger dives to James Beard-nominated fine dining establishments — drawing the gastronomically curious from across the metro and beyond.

But sometimes the flavorful spots that locals love miss the big spotlight. Thanks to the tens of thousands of voters who helped give their local favorites the recognition they deserve through this year’s Best of Johnson County.

Without further ado, we present the winners of 2024’s Food & Restaurants categories!

Best Breakfast: The Big Biscuit

The Big Biscuit serves the classic comfort foods you crave—in a big way! Whether you’re in for our plate-sized Buttermilk Pancakes, Kansas City Omelet- enough protein to feed a football champion, or 24-hour brined and hand-breaded “Almost Famous” Fried Chicken, The Big Biscuit is your spot for a bigger, better breakfast! Locally founded, owned, and operated since 2000, The Big Biscuit serves genuine hometown hospitality in Johnson County. Hungry for more? Check us out at BigBiscuit.com or visit any of our locations open daily from 6:30 am-2:30 pm.

Best Burger: Burg & Barrel

Welcome to Burg & Barrel, a culinary gem now serving three Johnson County locations. For over a decade, we’ve been renowned for the finest fresh, locally sourced burgers that’ll satisfy any craving. But it’s not just about the food—it’s about the experience! Our vibrant and inviting atmosphere, paired with attentive service from our friendly staff, ensures that every visit is nothing short of exceptional. Whether you’re stopping by for one of our signature burgers or indulging in our carefully curated selection of craft beers, we are dedicated to creating moments to savor.

Best Coffee Shop: Black Dog Coffee House

When you walk through Black Dog’s doors, you will find yourself among students, musicians, artists, bookworms, families, game enthusiasts, corporate men and women, and a whole slew of others. We put a lot of time and care into catering to all of our customers’ needs and desires through activities and events such as exhibitions of local art and game nights. You will always find something fun and exciting going on at Black Dog!

Best Wings Finalist: WingStand

WingStand by Jefferson’s on Johnson Drive & Nall Ave in Mission offers fresh, never frozen wings and hand-squeezed lemonade that you can enjoy on our bright patio! You might recognize us for our giant chicken, Flipp, or how we’re always experimenting with new and unique flavors and sauces. We also offer catering and fundraising for many different organizations. Come visit us in Mission or catch up with our brand new food truck!

Best New Restaurant Finalist: Los Gallitos

At Los Gallitos, Our vibrant eatery is a celebration of flavors, where each dish is a testament to our passion for fresh, high-quality ingredients. From the moment you step in, you’re part of our family, greeted with warm smiles and an atmosphere that’s as inviting as our food. Our dedicated team, led by stars like Maria, Edin, Fernanda, and Eric, ensures every visit is exceptional, making us more than just a restaurant but a destination for those who cherish good food and great company. Whether it’s the zesty kick of our chile de arbol salsa, the comforting embrace of our enchiladas, or the unique twist of our charro beans, we’re committed to leaving a memorable mark on your palate.

For a full list of this year’s Best of Johnson County Food & Restaurants winners, check out the winners page here. Congrats to all this year’s Food & Restaurants winners!