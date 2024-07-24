This year’s Best of Johnson County Retail winners

Congrats to this year’s Best of Johnson County winners in the Retail categories!

Best Liquor Store: Gomer’s of Kansas

Locally owned and operated in Lenexa since 1997, you’ll find at Gomer’s of Kansas a wide variety of fine wines, high quality spirits and the best craft beers available in the state of Kansas. With our knowledgeable staff we are sure you will be able to find something to fit your needs. At Gomer’s we strive to provide the best customer service and the best prices in town. Our new location in Lenexa City Center was designed with the careful consideration of protecting the products we sell. When it’s time to find the good stuff you’re looking for, you’ll find it at Gomer’s!

Best Grocery Store: Hy-Vee Mission

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 570 business units across nine

Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 5 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 3 favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 75,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit hy-vee.com

Best Jewelry Store: Joslin’s Jewelery

The Joslin’s Jewelry story began in 1977 when Gary Joslin’s brother Donnie opened the original Joslin’s in the Raytown Plaza Shopping Center. Joslin’s began as a “custom jeweler” – one that became known for creating extremely fine works of custom jewelry at a price most everyone could afford.

In 1982, Gary joined his brother Donnie in the jewelry business. Soon after, the Joslin’s Overland Park store was opened. Donnie’s exceptional talent for creating custom jewelry was complemented by Gary’s passion for seeing the smile on each satisfied customer’s face. As Gary puts it, “It was three chains, two rings, a watch, a song and a prayer.”

Best Jewelry Store Finalist: Jeweled Legacy

Discover Jeweled Legacy, a hidden gem in vintage and antique jewelry. Our boutique offers exquisite pieces spanning centuries, each carefully curated to tell a unique story. With a dazzling array of antique and vintage period jewelry, we cater to every taste and style. At Jeweled Legacy, our expert team provides personalized service, guiding you through our historical collection to find the perfect treasure. We also specialize in restoration, repairs, and appraisals. Whether you’re seeking a timeless heirloom or a contemporary classic, Jeweled Legacy promises a memorable shopping experience. Visit us today and uncover a legacy of elegance and craftsmanship.

For a full list of this year’s Best of Johnson County Retail winners, check out the winners page here. Congrats to all this year’s Retail winners!