Water main break closes stretch of 75th Street in Overland Park, 100+ without service

A roughly half-mile stretch of 75th Street in Overland Park remained closed Wednesday afternoon following a water main break.
The Overland Park Police Department first reported the traffic impacts of the break just after 5 a.m. Wednesday on social media.
Due to multiple water main breaks, all of eastbound W 75th St is closed on the east side of Metcalf Ave. Only one lane of westbound traffic is passable. Utility company is on site for repair work. pic.twitter.com/21juR6ATZC
— Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) July 24, 2024
What does this mean for traffic?
- Currently, eastbound and westbound lanes on 75th Street between Metcalf and Lamar avenues are closed.
- The eastbound and westbound lanes of 75th Street at Walmer Street are closed, as well.
- This part of Overland Park near the downtown core is typically a highly-trafficked area.
Repairs to take a few more hours
- Kelly Fry, the public information officer for WaterOne, said the water main repairs are expected to take a few more hours Wednesday.
- That will likely keep the roads closed at least through 2:30 p.m., if not later.
- Additionally, Fry said about 100 water utility customers do not have water service at this time as a result of the water main break.