Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Traffic & Roads

Water main break closes stretch of 75th Street in Overland Park, 100+ without service

Some sections of 75th Street has closed in Johnson County temporarily due to a water main break reported in the area. Above, 75th Street near Lamar Avenue in Overland Park.
Some sections of 75th Street has closed in Johnson County temporarily due to a water main break reported in the area. Above, 75th Street near Lamar Avenue in Overland Park.Image via Google Maps Streetview.

A roughly half-mile stretch of 75th Street in Overland Park remained closed Wednesday afternoon following a water main break.

The Overland Park Police Department first reported the traffic impacts of the break just after 5 a.m. Wednesday on social media.

 What does this mean for traffic?

  • Currently, eastbound and westbound lanes on 75th Street between Metcalf and Lamar avenues are closed.
  • The eastbound and westbound lanes of 75th Street at Walmer Street are closed, as well.
  • This part of Overland Park near the downtown core is typically a highly-trafficked area.

Repairs to take a few more hours

  • Kelly Fry, the public information officer for WaterOne, said the water main repairs are expected to take a few more hours Wednesday.
  • That will likely keep the roads closed at least through 2:30 p.m., if not later.
  • Additionally, Fry said about 100 water utility customers do not have water service at this time as a result of the water main break.

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

