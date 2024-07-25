A message from Comcast: Comcast debuts first-ever enhanced 4K viewing experience for the Olympic games on Xfinity X1

Comcast announced the launch of enhanced 4K from Xfinity, a first-of-its-kind viewing experience on X1 that combines industry-leading video, audio and network technology to deliver a high-definition viewing experience unlike anything else available today. Premiering for The Paris Olympics and available on USA Network’s 24/7 coverage, enhanced 4K brings together 4K video delivered over Comcast’s network at its highest bitrate, Dolby Vision® for life-like picture quality, Dolby Atmos immersive audio, and ultra-low latency only seconds behind all the live action unfolding in Paris.

“The Olympics is the best example of how Comcast can bring together its fantastic sports content, entertainment platforms, and innovative technology and connectivity offerings to deliver one-of-a-kind experiences to customers,” said Vito Forlenza, Vice President, Sports Entertainment, Comcast. “By premiering enhanced 4K during Paris 2024, fans of the Olympics will be among the first to experience this new innovation and enjoy all the live action in stunning picture and audio quality, with significantly less delay compared to anything else in the market.”

With the launch of enhanced 4K, Xfinity will offer the best seat in the house for The Olympic Games and be the only place fans can enjoy this market-leading viewing experience featuring crystal clear pictures, vivid colors, and immersive audio – as close to live as they can get.

The center for all things Olympics on X1, the destination features curated and personalized access to every minute of coverage across the networks of NBCUniversal, including NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, Telemundo, Universo, two new Paris Extra channels featuring 24/7 Olympics programming, as well as streaming on Peacock. Easily accessible by saying “Olympics” into the voice remote, the destination features new capabilities that make experiencing all the joy of The Olympics simple, easy and intuitive.

In just a few clicks, customers can choose their favorite sports to build a custom destination that makes finding live coverage, event replays and a personalized playlist of highlights effortless.

Xfinity X1 customers wanting to enjoy the games on the go can, for the first time, experience stunning 4K picture quality while watching USA Network’s 24/7 Olympics coverage via the Xfinity Stream app.

X1’s sports companion experience will offer customers the ability to watch one event while getting updates on others in progress. It is also where customers access Xfinity Odds Zone, a new sports betting experience that makes it easy for customers to follow live odds and initiate wagers on the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app without taking their eyes off the main screen. For the first time, Xfinity Odds Zone will be available for select Olympics sports, including men’s and women’s basketball, soccer and golf.

New and existing Xfinity Internet customers wanting to enjoy all the excitement of The Olympics, plus some of the best and most-popular shows and movies, can sign up for Xfinity StreamSaver to get Peacock Premium, Netflix and Apple TV+ for $15/month.