An American eatery once popular in Kansas City, Missouri, is back in the metro area — sort of.

KC Craft & Co., a new eatery serving American cuisine, opened its doors Wednesday in an Overland Park hotel.

The new concept features items from fast-casual brand Bennigan’s on the Fly, serving as a collaborative effort between the restaurant brand and Iowa-based Kinseth Hospitality Companies.

KC Craft & Co. is at 8787 Reeder St.

The restaurant operates out of the Holiday Inn and Suites, just off West 87th Street and Reeder Street.

KC Craft & Co.’s breakfast hours go from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Then the restaurant serves dinner from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

KC Craft & Co. offers a “crafted culinary experience”

The restaurant’s menu features popular Bennigan’s on the Fly items — such as the brand’s “world famous” Monte Cristo sandwich, Hogan’s egg rolls with pineapple pepper cream sauce and the “oh, baby” back ribs.

KC Craft & Co also offers other American cuisine like mushroom flatbreads, Caesar salads, pan-roasted salmon and Reuben sandwiches.

The restaurant also serves craft cocktails, such as the white peach sangria, mules and “loaded” Bloody Marys.

The “craft” concept is a new joint effort

Bennigan’s closed its Kansas City location in 2008 after the company filed for bankruptcy.

Bennigan’s on the Fly primarily operates out of “non-traditional venues” like hotels and takeout-only ghost kitchens.

54 Craft & Co, a second “craft” concept by Kinseth Hospitality Companies and Texas-based Legendary Restaurant Brands, will open in Wichita later this year.

