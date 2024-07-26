Blue Valley School Buzz: A second act of purpose

Retirement often sparks a search for a new purpose in life, and for Larry Jones, that purpose led him back to an unfilled passion. After 30 years of managing historic Kansas City venues like Bartle Hall and Kemper Arena, Jones wanted to make a deeper impact on his community.

“I didn’t ever dream of coming back to the classroom,” Jones said. “I didn’t think it would be possible, but that was kind of my first love.”

Having originally graduated from Avila University with a degree in elementary education, teaching was always a passion for Jones, which led him to take a paraprofessional position in 2018 at Leawood Elementary, where he quickly became a fixture in the hallways, classrooms and car line.