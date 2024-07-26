Obituaries July 26, 2024 Obituaries Local obituaries from July 20-26 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following Johnson Countians this week: Patricia Jean Schwabauer James “Jim” Firebaugh Manjit Singh Jathaul Bradley Aaron Clarrey Richard Eugene Nelson Victor Kemery Brewer, Jr. Sarah M. Allison Thomas G Vielhauer Jr Francesco Brunetti About the author Obituaries Previous articlePatricia Jean SchwabauerNext articleOverland Park earmarks funds for sidewalk replacement in these 2 neighborhoods Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Lenexa wants public’s input on rebuilt Ad Astra Pool — Here are 4 proposed options Westwood seeks developer to revamp city hall on Rainbow Boulevard Owner of Olathe cigar lounge opening new cocktail bar next door Overland Park earmarks funds for sidewalk replacement in these 2 neighborhoods Your 2024 Johnson County primary election voter guide