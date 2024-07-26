November 18, 1946 — July 22, 2024

Manjit Singh Jathaul a cherished member of the Sikh community, who left us peacefully on July 22nd,2024.Manjit Singh Jathaul was born on November 18,1946 in Lahore, British India to Ujjagar and Harwant Jathaul and lived a life exemplified by his deep faith, unwavering commitment to his family. Known for his kindness, wisdom, and generosity, Manjit Singh touched the lives of many, leaving a legacy of compassion and service.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, brother and uncle Manjit Singh is survived by his loving wife, Manjeet Jathaul, his children, Balwinder (Vinni) Jathaul & Ricky Jathaul, his grandchildren, Aleena, Zaran, Jessie and Sonam Jathaul. Sister Satpal (Preet Inder) Virk, nieces and nephews Amardeep (Roopa) Jathaul, Amandeep (Navjot) Jathaul, Simran (Sukhjeet) Hothi, Navdeep (Ajitpal) Padda & Gagandeep Virk. Memories of Manjit will be cherished by family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ujjagar & Harwant Jathaul, Siblings Gurmeet Jathaul & Kuldeep Jathaul with whom he shared a close and loving bond.

He was a guiding light and a source of strength for his family, always offering support and love.

Manjit grew up in Pune, Maharashtra, served in Indian Army, then worked for Punjab State Warehousing Corporation and lived in Patiala, Punjab and finally moved to Raymore, MO in 2006 after his retirement. Manjit loved traveling and use to make frequent trips to Shimla, Kasauli & other hill stations in India and pay obeisance to various Gurudwara’s in Punjab.

The funeral service will be held on July 27th at Amos Funeral Home at Shawnee, KS, from 11 Am to 1 PM, followed by a prayer service at Midwest Sikh Gurudwara in Lenexa, KS.

Manjit Singh Jathaul will be remembered for his unwavering faith, his dedication to his family and community, and his enduring spirit of kindness. In our hearts, Manjit Singh will forever remain a symbol of love, strength, and selflessness. His legacy will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know him. As we bid him farewell, we take comfort in the memories we shared and the indelible mark he left on our lives. Rest in peace, dear Manjit Singh. Your spirit will live on in our hearts forever.

May his soul find eternal peace in the presence of Waheguru.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.