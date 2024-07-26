Overland Park is planning to replace the sidewalks in two neighborhoods this year in the city’s northern half.

Earlier this week, the Overland Park City Council Public Works Committee voted 6-0 in favor of using federal Community Development Block Grant funds to pay for the removal and replacement of the sidewalks in the neighborhoods.

The project is expected to cost about $630,000.

Westbrooke, Saddle Hills neighborhoods picked

The two northern Overland Park neighborhoods picked for the grant-backed sidewalk repair and replacement project in 2024 are:

Saddle Hills, near 83rd Street and Grant Street

Westbrooke, near 91st Street and Goddard Street

The work will include crews removing existing sidewalks and ramps, replacing that infrastructure and adding some new sidewalks.

Find more information about ongoing and upcoming city construction projects around Overland Park here.

Sidewalks project bid had some challenges

Overland Park first took the project to bid in April, but city staff recommended all of the initial bids be rejected in June.

That’s because the single bidder was estimating costs about 30% higher than budgeted and could not demonstrate past experience working with municipalities on this type of project, Civil Engineer Becky Bonebrake said Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the project was put back out for bid and drew in six prospective bidders.

City staff recommended selecting Phoenix Concrete, LLC., for the project. The company has worked on past city projects.

Their bid was a little higher than anticipated, but it was within 7% of the city’s estimate.

Next steps for sidewalk work:

The bid for the project, which awards the work to Phoenix Concrete, LLC., goes to the Overland Park City Council for approval next.

Actual work on the project is expected to start later this year and wrap up next spring.

