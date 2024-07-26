January 28, 1941 — July 22, 2024

Patricia Jean Schwabauer was born January 28, 1941, in Michigan City, Indiana. She left this world on July 22, 2024, in Johnson County, Kansas where she had lived since 1968.

She is preceded in death by her husband Roger Schwabauer, her sister Annette Taylo, and her parents Norman and Anna Haack.

She is survived by children Mike MacArthur (Susan), Annette Calabrese, Cindy Benson, Shannon Kohnken, Michael Schwabauer (Krystal), and Douglas Schwabauer; also, by grandchildren Dwight MacArthur, Charles MacArthur, Grace Schwabauer, Abigail Schwabauer, Molly Schwabauer, and Libby Schwabauer.

Patricia grew up in Michigan City and graduated from Elston High School in 1959, attended Business School in Chicago, and worked at Royal Typewriters there. She married first husband Frederick Kohnken in 1960. They shared their lives together in Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio, and Kansas. They had four children during those years and divorced in 1978. She married Roger Schwabauer in 1980 and they started their lives together in Mission, Kansas. They enjoyed travel, hiking, and experiencing the wide variety of cultural and entertainment events in the greater Kansas City area until his passing in 2000. She had started working at Enterprise Leasing in the late 1970’s and worked there until she retired.

She had a long and varied life and was still healthy and active in 2024 when she was suddenly taken from us. We all miss her, and we celebrate her long and happy life and the times we had together.

