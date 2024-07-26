Owner of Olathe cigar lounge opening new cocktail bar next door

Three years ago, Matt Murphy opened Fireside Cigar, an Olathe cigar shop and lounge.

At the time, he said, there was nothing else like it in southern Johnson County. Over the last few years, he’s noticed another hole in the market — the absence of a dedicated cocktail bar in the area.

He said that cigars and cocktails often go together, so why not give Fireside Cigar a new neighbor?

And from there, the idea for Quaint, Murphy’s new cocktail bar, was born. Pending some construction work, Murphy said the bar aims to open by early September.

Quaint will be at 15995 S. Bradley Drive

The bar will operate out of a space at the Arbor Creek Village shopping center, just off West 159th Street and South Mur-Len Road.

Wellness Massage previously occupied that space.

Once it opens, Murphy said Quaint will initially operate Wednesday through Saturday, with final hours to be determined based on demand.

Quaint will serve speciality craft cocktails

Murphy said the menu will feature a range of cocktails made from spirits like bourbon and rum.

Customers can also enjoy those spirits on their own, or choose from a limited wine list. Murphy said the menu’s theme is “keep it simple.”

“We’ll have core items that stay on the menu, and then we’ll have a rotating list of cocktails that are either seasonal or favorites from menus in the past,” he said.

As for the interior, Murphy plans to implement natural colors, with some gold accents and a mix of textures in the furniture.

“It’ll have touches of elements that are more masculine, like wood and things like that,” he said. “But then also some softer elements that have some feminine touches as well.”

This is Murphy’s first cocktail bar

Before moving to Kansas City ten years ago, Murphy helped open a cigar bar in Philadelphia. Quaint, however, marks his first foray into owning a cocktail bar.

He said his aim for Quaint is to create an approachable space for everyone, whether they choose to go next door for a cigar or not. (Quaint itself will be a smoke-free space.)

With the increase of new homes in Olathe, he hopes to give his neighbors a new option for enjoying a drink without going to a restaurant or a sports bar.

“We want it to feel cozy and inviting,” he said. “Just a little bit of a retreat from the normal stuff that’s around here.”

