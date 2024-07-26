SMSD News: Resources for getting students ready for the 2024-2025 school year

School will begin for students in just a few days in the Shawnee Mission School District. We are ALL IN to support each student achieving their personal best!

There are a few steps for families to take to get students ready to begin a new school year. The following provides tips and helpful links to prepare for a successful start to 2024-2025.

Important dates

Tuesday, Aug. 13 – Classes begin and early dismissal for students in grades 1-6

Tuesday, Aug. 13 – Classes begin for grades 7 and 9

Wednesday, Aug. 14 – Classes begin for grades 8 and 10-12

Thursday, Aug. 15 – First day for Pre-K and Kindergarten

Click here to reference district calendars.

Online verification (school forms)

Back-to-school forms are ready to be completed by families returning to the Shawnee Mission School District. Click here for information on how to complete the forms and for details about how to complete the 2024-2025 Child Nutrition Program Meal Benefit Application.

More helpful links

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org.