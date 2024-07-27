fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response

Shawnee man hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by lightning

File photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Shawnee Police say a man is in critical condition after being struck by lightning on Saturday afternoon.

First responders were called to a house in the 7500 block of McCormick Drive at 3:16 p.m. The neighborhood is near the intersection of 79th Street and Clare Road in southwestern Shawnee.

In an emailed response to questions, Shawnee Public Safety Information officer Emily Rittman said firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded to a report of a man struck by lightning.

According to recorded radio traffic, the man was standing under a tree when lightning struck him.

The man, only identified as being in his early 40s, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No other details have been released.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

