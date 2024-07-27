Your Library: Last chance for early bird tickets to Library Lets Loose

Now in its 9th year, Library Lets Loose is your one-night-only opportunity to “let loose” for an evening at the Johnson County Library. This festive, lively, after-hours celebration and fundraiser is perfect for Library Lovers. Library Lets Loose, Johnson County Library Foundation’s signature event, will be held on September 21, 2024, so mark your calendars and don’t miss your chance to save with early-bird tickets available now until August 3, so get your tickets today.

This year takes on a new theme to weave through the night: Library Lets Loose – Top Secret: A Night of Espionage. What do spies need? Information of course. No better place to access information than a party at the Library. Just know you may need to take on a new identity, ask a lot of questions, and learn the secrets to access important information. Your mission, if you choose to accept it, will result in fun and rewards.

Event highlights

Enjoy cocktails and delicious bites from 15 local restaurants

Dance with Kansas City’s favorite DJ Stann

Explore the Library while fulfilling your spy mission to win prizes

Win unique experiences with raffle prizes

Celebrity volunteers will be joining the party

Support the Library in expanding access to digital resources like Libby

This event is the perfect opportunity for date night, book clubs, girls’ night out, or a solo guest to see the Library in a new light. Library Lets Loose is a chance for people who love the Library to come together and show their support for this valuable Johnson County agency. Funds raised enhance the Library’s programs, services, and lifelong learning resources.

Library Happy Hours

New for this year are Library Happy Hours. This is your chance to learn more about the Johnson County Library and Library Lets Loose – and have some fun while you’re at it! Here are the upcoming Library Happy Hours:

Tuesday, July 30 at Made in KC Lenexa | 5:00 pm

8703 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS

Free shuffleboard, raffle, and giveaways. Your first drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) is paid for by Rainy Day Books.

8703 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, KS Free shuffleboard, raffle, and giveaways. Your first drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) is paid for by Rainy Day Books. Wednesday, August 7 at CraftPutt | 5:30 pm

11440 W 135th St, Overland Park, KS

Raffle prizes, giveaways, drink specials, and putt-putt!

Wednesday, August 28 at Servaes Brewing Co. | 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

10921 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS

Enjoy a night of music bingo featuring singalong songs and ’80s and ’90s super hits!

The suggested donation per bingo card is $5 and will go directly to the Johnson County Library Foundation.

Become a sponsor

Sponsorships support the Johnson County Library Foundation to provide funding for life-long learning resources, operating, and programs for patrons of all ages! Financial support for this event helps the Johnson County Library serve the community above and beyond what public funding provides.

Now is the perfect time to secure your tickets and save money for Library Lets Loose on September 21, 2024. Get your early bird tickets today at LibraryLetsLoose.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom