After opening its first Johnson County location this summer, a New York-based gym company has its sights set on opening another later this year.
Crunch Fitness has started transforming a former Goodwill space in Olathe into its newest gym location in the area.
Crunch Fitness will be at 16630 W. 135th St.
- The gym will occupy a 40,000-square-foot space at the Rose Bud Plaza shopping center, just off West 135th Street and South Mur-Len Road.
- Goodwill occupied that space for more than 15 years before relocating to a new Olathe space in 2023.
- Crunch Fitness will operate near bar and eatery The Other Place and the Olathe Fire Department’s Station No. 4.
Crunch Fitness offers a “no judgment” workout zone
- The gym offers equipment for cardio, strength training and circuit training, as well as other offerings like tanning beds, massage beds and a cycling studio.
- Members can work out on their own or with personal trainers, and the gym also offers group fitness classes.
- Crunch memberships start at $9.99 per month, and the company has already opened membership reservations for the Olathe gym.
The Olathe gym is the second Crunch Fitness in JoCo
- The company unveiled its first Johnson County gym in Shawnee earlier this summer.
- The Olathe location will mark the second in both Johnson County and the wider Kansas City metro area.
- The New York-based gym company also has locations in Lawrence and Topeka, making the Olathe gym the fourth in Kansas.
Goodwill closed there in 2019
- After its lease at the Rose Bud Plaza location was up, the nonprofit attempted to relocated its store across the street.
- But the city denied the application because of an ordinance that restricts thrift stores from being within 200 feet of residential property or within a mile of another thrift store. (The spot was near an existing Saver’s store.)
- Goodwill then filed a federal lawsuit, arguing that the city’s rules restricting thrift stores discriminated against businesses that serve low-income customers.
- The two parties eventually settled and Goodwill opened up a new Olathe location on Strang Line Road.
