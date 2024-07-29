After opening its first Johnson County location this summer, a New York-based gym company has its sights set on opening another later this year.

Crunch Fitness has started transforming a former Goodwill space in Olathe into its newest gym location in the area.

Crunch Fitness will be at 16630 W. 135th St.

The gym will occupy a 40,000-square-foot space at the Rose Bud Plaza shopping center, just off West 135th Street and South Mur-Len Road.

Goodwill occupied that space for more than 15 years before relocating to a new Olathe space in 2023.

Crunch Fitness will operate near bar and eatery The Other Place and the Olathe Fire Department’s Station No. 4.

Crunch Fitness offers a “no judgment” workout zone

The gym offers equipment for cardio, strength training and circuit training, as well as other offerings like tanning beds, massage beds and a cycling studio.

Members can work out on their own or with personal trainers, and the gym also offers group fitness classes.

Crunch memberships start at $9.99 per month, and the company has already opened membership reservations for the Olathe gym.

The Olathe gym is the second Crunch Fitness in JoCo

The company unveiled its first Johnson County gym in Shawnee earlier this summer.

The Olathe location will mark the second in both Johnson County and the wider Kansas City metro area.

The New York-based gym company also has locations in Lawrence and Topeka, making the Olathe gym the fourth in Kansas.

Goodwill closed there in 2019

After its lease at the Rose Bud Plaza location was up, the nonprofit attempted to relocated its store across the street.

But the city denied the application because of an ordinance that restricts thrift stores from being within 200 feet of residential property or within a mile of another thrift store. (The spot was near an existing Saver’s store.)

Goodwill then filed a federal lawsuit, arguing that the city’s rules restricting thrift stores discriminated against businesses that serve low-income customers.

The two parties eventually settled and Goodwill opened up a new Olathe location on Strang Line Road.

