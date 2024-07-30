Homebody Living: Eight at-home, kid-favorite activity ideas

Enjoy these creative ideas and your new title as the ‘cool house’ during this warm weather!

DIY obstacle course

Set up a backyard obstacle course using household items like hula hoops, cones, jump ropes, and cushions to create a series of challenges for your kids to navigate. Your obstacle course can be customized as much as you see fit and can keep your kids busy for hours outdoors.

Indoor picnic and blanket fort

On a hot day, bring the picnic indoors! Lay out a blanket in the living room, prepare some snacks, and have a picnic with the kids. Afterward, encourage your kids to build a cozy blanket fort using chairs, blankets, and pillows. It’s a perfect way to spark their creativity and create a cozy hideout.

DIY bowling alley

Transform your hallway into a mini bowling alley using half-filled water bottles and a soft ball. Set the bottles up in a triangular formation, then take turns bowling and scorekeeping.

Scavenger hunt

Design a scavenger hunt with clues and hidden treasures around the house or backyard. Create a list of items or riddles for the kids to solve and let them embark on an exciting adventure. You can also incorporate a theme like pirates or superheroes to make it even more exciting.

Balloon volleyball

Blow up a balloon and play a game of volleyball indoors. Set up a makeshift net using a string or ribbon and have the kids volley the balloon back and forth using their hands. It’s an easier, safer version of the outdoor game that also won’t break things or tear up your walls!

Movie night

Host a special movie night at home with popcorn, snacks, and your kid’s favorite films. Start by setting up a cozy viewing area with pillows and blankets to create a cinema-like atmosphere by dimming the lights and turning the living room into a mini theater. Take your kids shopping for their ‘movie theater’ candy and let them pick their favorite movies to watch.

Indoor camping

Transform your living room into a campground by setting up a tent or building a fort inside. Decorate the area with string lights, fill it with sleeping bags or blankets, and tell campfire stories. You can even make s’mores using a microwave or an electric stove. Plus, there are no mosquitoes, ticks, or other creepy crawlies to deal with!

DIY science experiments

Engage the kids with exciting and educational science experiments. Look up simple experiments online using ingredients you already have at home. Whether it’s creating a volcano eruption with baking soda and vinegar or making slime using household products, experiments are a great way to sneak in some summer learning for the kiddos.