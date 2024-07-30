Updated: Tuesday, July 30

A Shawnee man is now in stable condition and is expected to survive injuries suffered in an apparent lightning strike over the weekend.

Officials with Johnson County Med-Act, the local emergency response unit, said crews were called to a Shawnee address Saturday afternoon to find a 42-year-old man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries “consistent with a lightning strike.”

Shawnee Police later confirmed the man was in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Original story continues below:

Shawnee Police say a man is in critical condition after being struck by lightning on Saturday afternoon.

First responders were called to a house in the 7500 block of McCormick Drive at 3:16 p.m. The neighborhood is near the intersection of 79th Street and Clare Road in southwestern Shawnee.

In an emailed response to questions, Shawnee Public Safety Information officer Emily Rittman said firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded to a report of a man struck by lightning.

According to recorded radio traffic, the man was standing under a tree when lightning struck him.

The man, only identified as being in his early 40s, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No other details have been released.