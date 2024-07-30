A new trail link may be on the horizon between the cities of Merriam and Shawnee.

The two Johnson County cities submitted a joint project proposal to the Mid-America Regional Council, seeking up to $1 million to pay for a trail connection system that could ultimately link the cities’ downtowns.

If approved, the cities would use the money from MARC to connect Shawnee’s Oxbow Trail to Merriam’s Turkey Creek Trail — both of which are north of Shawnee Mission Parkway and are near each city’s downtown area.

While the cities are seeking the MARC money, a more exact estimate of the project’s cost has not yet been finalized.

The cities hope to find out later this year whether they’ll get any money from MARC before moving forward with the project.

“Years in the making”

In a joint letter to MARC, Shawnee Mayor Mickey Sandifer said an “extension of Oxbow Trail has been years in the making.”

Sandifer said that if the cities are awarded the grant, it will provide a link between downtown Shawnee and downtown Merriam.

A proposed bicycle-pedestrian trail would also connect the city of Shawnee to Merriam Park Elementary, Campbell Park and the Turkey Creek Trail.

What could be the trail path?

The Oxbow Trail generally runs south-southeast from Shawnee’s downtown area and ends near West 62nd and Goddard streets, west of Merriam’s city limits.

A potential connection between the. Oxbow Trail and the Turkey Creek Streamway Trail could run east-to-west along West 62nd Street between Goddard and Mastin streets.

From Mastin, pedestrians would be able to walk north and then head east on West 61st Street to the Turkey Creek trail head.

“If funding is awarded, larger conversations, including engagement could help determine the best placement of the trail,”city of Merriam documents read.

There is a local match requirement

The two cities are asking for $1 million on the application to MARC, according to city of Merriam documents.

If the project is funded by MARC at 80% — or with a $800,000 grant — then the cities will need to split up the remaining $200,000, according to city of Merriam documents.

If MARC approves funding, then the city of Shawnee will administer the project and determine a better cost estimate, according to Merriam.

Next steps:

Doug Donahoo, communications director for the city of Shawnee, said the cities will find out whether the project is receiving funding in December.

