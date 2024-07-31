A national children’s retailer has unveiled its latest Johnson County location.

Baby and child retailer Carter’s opened its doors this month at the Bluhawk development in southern Overland Park.

Carter’s is at 7860 W. 161st St.

The store moved into a space in a newly-built building at the shopping center, just off West 159th Street and Lowell Avenue.

Carter’s neighbors other recent additions to the shopping center, like Bath & Body Works and Rack Room Shoes

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Carter’s sells baby and kid’s apparel

The retailer offers both boys’ and girls’ items, offering clothes ranging in size from preemies to 14 years old.

The store’s inventory includes basic apparel like tops and shorts, as well as pajama sets and rompers.

Carter’s also carries children’s shoes, such as boots, sandals and dress shoes.

This is the third Carter’s store in JoCo

The new Bluhawk location is also the Georgia-based company’s only in Overland Park.

The children’s retailer also has Johnson County locations in Lenexa and Olathe.

Carter’s is the latest of several new additions to the growing Bluhawk shopping center, including cosmetic shop Ulta and outdoor retailer Sierra.

