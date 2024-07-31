fbpx
Subscribe

|

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Local Business

Baby apparel retailer Carter’s opens new store at Overland Park’s Bluhawk

Share this story:

Carter's Bluhawk
Baby clothes at the new Carter's retailer in Bluhawk. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

A national children’s retailer has unveiled its latest Johnson County location.

Baby and child retailer Carter’s opened its doors this month at the Bluhawk development in southern Overland Park.

Carter’s is at 7860 W. 161st St.

  • The store moved into a space in a newly-built building at the shopping center, just off West 159th Street and Lowell Avenue.
  • Carter’s neighbors other recent additions to the shopping center, like Bath & Body Works and Rack Room Shoes.
  • The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Carter’s sells baby and kid’s apparel

  • The retailer offers both boys’ and girls’ items, offering clothes ranging in size from preemies to 14 years old.
  • The store’s inventory includes basic apparel like tops and shorts, as well as pajama sets and rompers.
  • Carter’s also carries children’s shoes, such as boots, sandals and dress shoes.
Carter's Bluhawk
The Carter’s retailer at Overland Park’s Bluhawk shopping district. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

This is the third Carter’s store in JoCo

  • The new Bluhawk location is also the Georgia-based company’s only in Overland Park.
  • The children’s retailer also has Johnson County locations in Lenexa and Olathe.
  • Carter’s is the latest of several new additions to the growing Bluhawk shopping center, including cosmetic shop Ulta and outdoor retailer Sierra.

Want more local business news? This former Olathe thrift store space will soon be home to a new gym

About the author

Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman

Hi! I’m Lucie Krisman, and I cover local business for the Johnson County Post.

I’m a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

Previous article
Inside JCPRD: It’s time to have fun with your family, friends, and pets! JCPRD Fun Fest at Theatre in the Park is BACK!
Next article
Chicken chain Wingstop opens new Olathe location

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO