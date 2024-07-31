Inside JCPRD: It’s time to have fun with your family, friends, and pets! JCPRD Fun Fest at Theatre in the Park is BACK!

By Guy Gardner

Join us on Sunday, Aug. 4, for JCPRD Fun Fest at Theatre in the Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is a way for JCPRD to say THANK YOU for your constant support of programs and activities throughout our beautiful district!

The day starts off with a 5K and Family Fun Run that is completely FREE! Registration is encouraged and can be found at theatreinthepark.org. The path will start at the beautiful Theatre in the Park and take you over to the even more beautiful Shawnee Mission Lake. The beauty will continue as you wind through the park and even stop for a photo with some princesses along the way! End the run in the Theatre in the Park Bowl and start your day with music and fun.

Vendors will be on site in the TIP Pavilion, and you won’t want to miss some of the goods you can buy, some of the treats you can taste, or some of the services they can bring to your home to help you and your family. The vendor area will also include an information booth where you can learn more about JCPRD programs and maybe even buy some TIP swag!

Inside the TIP Bowl you can get your face painted by one of our amazing artists… for FREE!!

Get into the friendly competitive spirit with your family and friends with yard games throughout the lawn at Theatre in the Park, while you listen to the amazing performances on stage.

Our Mainstage Schedule is FULL of fun entertainment for you and your family….

11 a.m. – Funky Mama

11:45 a.m. – Kansas City Chiefs Rumble Drumline

12:15 p.m. – Stage Right Performing Arts

12:45 p.m. Kansas City Chiefs Rumble Drumline

1:15 p.m. – Kate Cosentino

2 p.m. – Kansas City Chiefs Rumble Drumline

3 p.m. – Miller Marley School of Dance and Voice

New for this year and ONLY this year is the opportunity to “Leave Your Mark” as we provide a FREE art project for you and your family. Who wouldn’t want the opportunity to mark up all over a building?! TIP is excited to have the opportunity to provide a new restroom building for patrons in 2025, which means we need to say goodbye to one of our old bathroom buildings. Art supplies will be on hand for you to use to make this building beautiful before we say goodbye!

We also will have our new bathroom building design on display so you can be one of the first to get a preview of it!

The day culminates with a local cast of singers and dancers announcing Theatre in the Park’s 56th Season! You WON’T want to miss it.

Oh… and everything you see above can be done with your pet! Leashed pets are welcome and encouraged at this event so they can spend the day enjoying the beautiful Theatre in the Park site!

Well, what are you waiting for? Text your friends and family now and make plans to be at Theatre in the Park for JCPRD Fun Fest! We will see you there!