Bridge to Fit: Celebrate 2 years as Best Personal Trainer with 2 weeks of free training!

We did it!

Two years in a row, Best Personal Trainer in Johnson County.

Thank you for all the love and support.

We have come a long way! I have been training people for more than 12 years. The BridgeFit Personal Training origin story is a little different than most gyms.

I started BridgeFit Personal Training after the gym I loved had to close its doors during COVID in September 2020.

It was a little crazy when we started. I had two kids with one more on the way. I had just started my master’s in exercise science, no gym name and I had a lot to learn about running a business.

Now, less than four years later:

3 healthy and happy kids (2,5,7 years old)

Completed my Master’s program

Voted Best Personal Trainer the last 2 years

Best job in the world

What is BridgeFit?

At BridgeFit Personal Training, we help adults 40+ and beginners lose weight, gain energy, and get strong… even if they are overwhelmed by their busy schedule or haven’t found a solution that works long-term.

The name BridgeFit comes from “bridge” being another word for path. You are on your own path to whatever fitness and health mean to you.

At BridgeFit it’s all about you. Our goal is to give you all the tools to be successful inside and outside the gym.

Every member has their own personal plan and own accountability/support coach.

Each personal health and fitness plan is designed to:

Get them to their goals

Age well (increase life expectancy)

Be able to have the freedom in their body to be able to do the things they want and love to do.

To celebrate the Best Personal Trainer Award two years in a row, we are offering 2 FREE PERSONAL TRAINING SESSIONS to the first three people who click the link below.

BridgeFit is perfect for you if:

You’re done feeling tired and stiff all the time

You’re struggling to make progress and unsure of what to do

You’re tired of not knowing if your form is helping you or hurting you

You’re worried your health and fitness will restrict you from being more active and mobile in the future

You’re fed up with how your clothes fit

Here’s what people have said about BridgeFit

“Prior to working out I struggled with knee and back pain when working out. I also didn’t see the results that I wanted to see. BridgeFit created a program that addressed my goals while also working through areas that I struggled in. Because of this, I can honestly say I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel better in my late 30s than I ever did in my 20s!” Sarah

“I put on some weight over the Pandemic and was unhappy with where I was at physically. I have never been a “gym guy” and had no idea where or how to get started. I have since lost weight, increased my strength, and significantly improved my endurance/conditioning. I am truly grateful for the positive impact Bridgefit has played in my much healthier lifestyle.” Brooks

“Before working with BridgeFit I struggled with my health and fitness due to low back pain and knee pain. Working with BridgeFit has been life changing. My posture is better. My core is stronger. And I feel energized and more able to be the active person I want to be.” Judy